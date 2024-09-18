An AI-powered, cloud-native solution composed on eMACH.ai to deliver hyper-personalised wealth management services to the region’s top financial institutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IntellectAI, the AI-focused business unit of Intellect Design Arena, announced the launch of its cutting-edge wealth platform, WealthForce.AI, for the Middle East market. Composed on eMACH.ai, this transformative platform is designed to empower Relationship Managers (RMs) by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to achieve hyper-personalisation and hyper-automation, ultimately delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Leveraging the booming AI market, expected to inject US$320 billion into the Middle East economy by 2030, WealthForce.AI is built on eMACH.ai standards—Event-driven, Microservices-enabled, API-led, Cloud-native, and Headless—delivering a scalable and future-ready solution for the region. By embedding AI at its core, the platform automates routine tasks and enhances decision-making, allowing RMs to deliver hyper-personalised, data-driven advice resonating with each customer’s unique financial goals. The solution also integrates Generative AI tools, which take RM-client conversations to the next level by providing intelligent, context-rich insights during advisory interactions.

Intellect’s award-winning WealthForce.AI platform is designed to streamline wealth management by minimising manual touchpoints and offering a contextualised, omnichannel customer experience at every stage. With features like personalised recommendations, real-time portfolio alerts, financial dashboards, and comprehensive reports, the platform enables both RMs and end customers to make smarter, more informed decisions. WealthForce.AI is positioned to act as a catalyst for AI growth in the Middle East and Africa's financial sector, which is expected to contribute 13.6% of GDP, (US$38 billion) by 2030.

Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI, said, "We are thrilled to bring WealthForce.AI to the Middle Eastern market. Our solution is designed to empower Relationship Managers, helping them evolve into trusted advisors while also enhancing the wealth management experience for end customers. With its advanced AI capabilities, WealthForce.AI is poised to transform wealth management across the region, enabling institutions to deliver hyper-personalised, data-driven advisory services at scale."

He continued, "At IntellectAI, our DNA is centred around data and artificial intelligence. WealthForce.AI, powered by the eMACH.ai architecture, brings embedded AI capabilities to every stage of the wealth management journey, enabling institutions to boost revenue, reduce costs, and make the RMs' roles more productive. The personalised and contextualised AI tools ensure operational efficiency while enhancing the end customer’s experience."

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world's first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

IntellectAI, a business unit of Intellect Design Arena Ltd focusing on cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technologies, empowers institutions with intelligent tools that improve customer engagement, streamline underwriting and claims processes, and enable data-driven strategies.

