Dubai, UAE: Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC), the business unit of Intellect Design Arena focusing on Procurement and Retail technologies, announces the launch of the world’s most comprehensive AI-driven in-store retail technology, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, for the Middle East market. The platform is built with a flexible architecture, enabling swift and seamless integration with third-party applications. This adaptability elevates experiences across various retail formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and fashion or lifestyle stores.

eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is built with 23 Events, 13 Microservices, and 55 APIs on Cloud, delivering exceptional performance and maximising returns for retailers. This advanced platform enhances customer experiences with a seamless, intuitive shopping journey driven by over a decade of deep domain expertise, refined through successful partnerships with clients across global markets.

eMACH.ai Retail 6DX leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to revolutionise in-store operations. By utilising AI-powered predictive analytics, it empowers retailers to anticipate customer needs, optimise inventory levels, and personalise promotions with pinpoint accuracy. AI-driven insights enable businesses to detect trends in real time, streamline supply chain processes, and make data-driven decisions that enhance customer experiences. These AI capabilities allow retailers to stay competitive, delivering frictionless, personalised shopping journeys that drive loyalty and engagement.

The retail landscape in the Middle East is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rapid digital adoption, evolving consumer preferences, and a strong push toward omnichannel experiences. As the region emerges as a global hub for innovation, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is designed to redefine the future of retail, enabling businesses to seamlessly scale, optimise operations, and leverage data-driven insights to create truly immersive and tailored customer experiences.

eMACH.ai Retail 6DX builds synergies across the six dimensions of retail and powers superior customer experience while accelerating the pace of achieving the business goals. With seamless retail checkout workflows, including smooth peripheral integrations, barcode scanning, offline billing, and more, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX enhances efficiency, allowing more customers to be served within the same timeframe and offers Fast Checkout. eMACH.ai Retail 6DX empowers retailers to execute smarter marketing strategies for Promotions by delivering the right deal to the right customer at the right time by leveraging various retail parameters such as invoice data, product attributes, customer segments, and location. By integrating a wide range of Payment options—including card payments, digital wallets, loyalty points, UPI, and more—eMACH.ai Retail 6DX offers flexibility and convenience to customers. With Customer Data Platform (CDP) that has integrated KYC, marketing campaigns, analytics, and an end-customer app, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX helps retailers gain deeper insights into customer behaviour, delivering personalised and bespoke retail experiences. eMACH.ai Retail 6DX facilitates providing tailored offers, Coupons and Vouchers, that help turn one-time shoppers into loyal customers and true brand advocates. It also facilitates Loyalty Programmes where retailers can personalise loyalty strategies such as reward campaigns, promotions, point transfers, and tier upgrades to enhance customer engagement and foster brand loyalty.

Commenting on the launch of eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, Debanjan Kumar, CEO, iDTC said, “With the Middle East retail sector poised for growth at an unprecedented pace, the majority of today’s consumers are demanding personalised experiences available at all possible touchpoints. We are happy to bring eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, built on our First Principles Thinking, to the Middle Eastern market designed to meet the demands of the ever-evolving retail sector, unlocking high performance and great business outcomes with its AI-driven approach and analytics. With our advanced capabilities, we are set to serve as a game changer, transforming operational efficiency, streamlining processes, and delivering personalised, next-gen experiences for retailers across the region.”

About Intellect Design Arena :

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

https://intellectdtc.com/