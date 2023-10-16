The Dutch water and horticulture sectors are joining forces to effectively address the global challenges that Saudi Arabia is facing in its transition to food security. This holistic approach aligns with the goals of the Saudi Government to accelerate its food security agenda and embrace sustainable water use. The Dutch horticulture and water sectors will present integrated solutions at the Saudi Agriculture event, the largest B2B event, to be held from 23 to 26 October in Riyadh. Representatives from the sectors are keen to connect with Saudi partners to achieve food security goals in Saudi Arabia.

Collaboration is key

The Dutch horticulture cluster, represented by Dutch Greenhouse Delta (DGD), is a global leader in producing safe and secure food. This leading sector possesses all the necessary knowledge and solutions to shape food production efficiently, sustainably, and safely in Saudi Arabia. To effectively address the challenges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), including arid land, extremely harsh climatic conditions, and minimal natural water resources, an integrated approach to the horticultural sector with leading organisations and companies from the water sector, represented by the Netherlands Water Partnership (NWP), is essential. By combining the strengths of the public, private, and knowledge sectors, and recognising the interconnectedness of various sectors in food security, comprehensive solutions can be found for improving KSA’s food security and water-saving goals.

Longstanding bilateral relationship

In part driven by the global pandemic, the Saudi Government is working to expedite its food security agenda, and it acknowledges Dutch technology and knowledge as instrumental in finding successful solutions. The Netherlands and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding bilateral relationship, particularly in the fields of further developing food and agriculture on which the countries have already collaborated for over half a century. Recently, a meeting between the Minister of Agriculture in Saudi Arabia and the Dutch Ambassador emphasising the importance of regional cooperation in achieving the food security agenda further strengthened ties.

Netherlands: Country Partner of the Year

The Saudi Agriculture Fair, the largest B2B event for the agricultural sector in the region, highlighted the importance of regional cooperation. This year marks the 40th edition, and names the Netherlands as Country Partner of the Year. Ahmed Alkhamshi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture comments: ''We are delighted to have the Netherlands as a guest of honour at this year's Saudi Agriculture. This cooperation will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two kingdoms.''

In line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, this year’s event will focus on sustainable water use. As in previous years, highly regarded Dutch companies will take part in the fair, and trade delegations will capitalise on the momentum of the event to explore and strengthen opportunities in the Saudi agri-food and water sectors.

Matchmaking at Saudi Agriculture

The Dutch horticulture and water sectors are ready to offer smart integrated solutions and are seeking Saudi partners to achieve Saudi Arabia’s food security goals. Collaboration opportunities can be discussed with Dutch innovators at the NL Water and Horti Lounge at Saudi Agriculture in one-on-one matchmaking sessions. These innovators include: Agri Sciences Biologicals, Desolenator B.V., Oxycom, PlantLab, Royal Eijkelkamp, Artechno, Bayer | De Ruiter, BOAL Group, BOM Group, Carbyon, Certhon, Delphy, Grodan, Hagelunie, Hatenboer-Water, Hoogendoorn, Horti XS, Koppert, KUBO, Logiqs, Lumiforte, MJ-Tech, Priva, Ridder, Royal Brinkman, Signify, Svensson, Syngenta, Van der Hoeven, and Viscon.

If you would like to have a one-on-one meeting with a Dutch company, please contact Mirjam van Buchem at m.vanbuchem@nwp.nl or Mirjam Boekestijn at mirjam.boekestijn@dutchgreenhousedelta.com.

About Dutch Greenhouse Delta

Dutch Greenhouse Delta (DGD) is an international platform representing the strength of the Dutch horticulture sector and promoting it globally to identify and accelerate opportunities. Within this foundation, partners come together to enable collective growth. In this way, we ensure that the growth of the sector and its companies align by providing solutions to meet the growing demand for safe, healthy, fresh, and affordable food that is sustainably and locally produced. DGD, along with its partners, offers the complete horticultural ecosystem from Fork2Farm, including science, businesses, education, and government, in various focus regions, including the Gulf region, India, and China.



About Nederlands Waterpartnership

NWP is an independent, non-governmental foundation, established in 1999 in response to the call for greater collaboration and a stronger united voice in the international arena as a sector. Since then, fostering collaboration in the Dutch water sector in the Netherlands and abroad has remained at the core of NWP’s mission. This is done through implementing programmes that enhance cross-sector collaboration and innovation; building coalitions around themes or regions to enhance collective impact; raising the water organisations’ international profile; and uniting to positively influence policy and collectively contribute to reaching the SDGs. NWP maintains strong connections throughout the sector and, through its wide network, can link organisations and individuals in the water sector who may not always find each other in their immediate circles.