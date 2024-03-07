Malham, Riyadh – inspireU from stc, the leading corporate accelerator in the region, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. The strategic partnership aims to foster innovation and strengthen the startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and France.

This MoU was signed during the prestigious LEAP24 event in the presence of high-profile dignitaries from both countries. Including H.R.H. the Chairman of the Board of stc Group, H.E. The Saudi Minister of Investment, H.E. The French Minister Delegate of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, H.E. The Ambassador of France to KSA, The Group CEO of stc, and the CEO of Business France. Which marks a new era of bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and France in digital innovation and economic development.

Through this agreement, inspireU and Business France will work closely to empower entrepreneurs and promote the growth of competitive startups in Saudi Arabia and France. The partnership will facilitate knowledge sharing, enable new opportunities for collaboration, and ultimately contribute to the digital transformation of both countries.

The MoU represents the shared vision of the two organizations to build a thriving ecosystem for startups. By combining their expertise and networks, inspireU and Business France aim to equip entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to establish and scale innovative businesses.

This collaboration will be ongoing with the launch of the 11th intake of inspireU from stc’s general program, which is available for all digital startups around the world in their early stages to apply.

About insipreU:

“inspireU” is a business accelerator that was launched in 2015. The accelerator's primary objective is to support entrepreneurs by facilitating the conversion of their ideas into successful projects. This is achieved by providing innovative resources that contribute to advancing the Kingdom's digital economy. Entrepreneurs who participated in the “inspireU” accelerator have generated an investment value exceeding 700 million SAR. The accelerator program has successfully promoted over 90 digital projects across diverse fields. These projects have developed a market value of more than 12 billion SAR through their investments and financial transactions. inspireU's innovative projects have facilitated over 600,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, benefitting a user base of 40 million individuals.

