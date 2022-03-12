OAKDALE, Minn. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- InSitu Biologics, a United States company headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota, is very pleased to share it was formally welcomed into the in5 Incubator last month by in5’s Board of Directors.

In5 is one of the UAE’s leading incubators, specializing in supporting tech, media, and design startups. Their goal is to further enhance the robust investment climate in the Middle East by boosting investor access to leading startups in its ecosystem. More than 500 businesses have been supported by the incubator since its inception nearly a decade ago.

“This partnership will allow InSitu Biologics to advance our ability to conduct investigational and clinical studies internationally, as well as secure funding and build important partnerships in the region,” said Kevin Bassett, President, and CEO of InSitu Biologics.

In addition to participating in the Arab Health 2022 conference last month, InSitu Biologics will also be presenting as in5’s first health partner company in the upcoming Advance Health event – “Future of Biotech R&D in UAE.” More information about in5 can be found here.

InSitu Biologics: InSitu Biologics is an emerging biotech company focused on the development of a multi-phase prolonged-release drug delivery platform for localized treatment of pain, cancer, and infection. The Company uses disruptive technology to address unmet needs in the pain management and drug delivery markets.

InSitu Biologics is currently conducting investigational pre-clinical work. The Company has no products approved for sale in any geography.

