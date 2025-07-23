Dubai, United Arab Emirates – InSinkErator, is part of the Whirlpool Corporation, the inventor and the world’s leading ​manufacturer for food waste disposers​, and instant hot water dispenser ​for residential and commercial use, is celebrating the opening of its first dedicated training center in Africa. Located in Johannesburg, South Africa, this milestone marks a significant step in the brands expansion strategy across the region.

For its latest venture, InSinkErator, is partnering with Larson Industries, a leading distributor and solutions provider in the kitchen appliances sector. The new training center aims to strengthen the brands market presence in the region and expand its business operations in South Africa, to support local industries and communities with sustainable food waste management.

Strategically located in Kramerville, a key design and trade hub, the training center is an interactive facility where customers, consultants, manufacturers, retailers and designers, can directly engage with InSinkErator’s innovative product range. The new hub will also ensure professionals are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to utilize the products, through live demonstrations and product education sessions.

Mohamed Karam, Senior Business Developer, Middle East and Africa at InSinkErator, explains why the opening of the center is a logical next step in the brand’s journey: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our first training center in Africa. The InSinkErator training center in Johannesburg, South Africa, will be a valuable initiative to help train and educate customers, consultants, and retailers about our technologies and solutions. The effects of climate change are growing rapidly, and our services and technologies offer responsible and sustainable for food waste management, through our new hub, we will empower people with knowledge on how to use our products effectively, meanwhile InSinkErator plans to replicate this initiative across the region in the future. This reaffirms our commitment to improving environmental safeguarding, aligning with the sustainability goals of businesses, and consumer

Grant Larson, Managing Director at Larson Industries “The InSinkErator Training Center in Johannesburg plays an important role in supporting the brand’s growth, product knowledge, and customer engagement throughout the region. Strategically located in the key design and trade hub of Kramerville, this dedicated space allows us to provide hands-on training and demonstrations to kitchen manufacturers, retailers, installers, designers, and developers.

“The new training center promotes product understanding and fosters stronger relationships with our partners, as well as reinforcing our commitment to product innovation and quality. By investing in a professional, interactive learning center, we ensure that our team is equipped to deliver the best possible experience with InSkinErator solutions.

InSinkErator offers solutions that mitigate the effects of food waste on climate change by reducing methane emissions from landfills. This is achieved by converting food waste at wastewater treatment plants into biogas, a renewable energy source. This process significantly deters the negative impact of food waste on the atmosphere and communities, particularly in developing countries

About InSinkErator

Headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, InSinkErator® is the world's largest manufacturer of food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use. For over 80 years, the company has delivered long-lasting innovative products, with superior grind and sound performance, trouble-free operation, fast, easy installation, and a We Come To You® In-Home Limited Warranty. InSinkErator has established an international presence that reaches nearly 80 countries, with subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.