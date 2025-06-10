Dubai, UAE – Innovo, an industry leader in construction and development has been awarded “Office Wellness Project of the Year” for its Dubai Hills office, at the Workspace Awards 2025, part of the annual Workspace Exhibition, MENA’s leading event for commercial interiors.

The Office Wellness Project of the Year Award recognises workplace projects that prioritise employee health and well-being through elements such as natural light, air quality, and access to wellness facilities. The Innovo office was selected for its thoughtful integration of wellness-focused design, aiming to support employee health and productivity.

Designed by Bluehaus, Innovo’s Dubai Hills office reflects the firm’s focus on creating a work environment centred on well-being. The space incorporates biophilic features, clean spatial planning, and a functional layout to promote balance and efficiency.

Key wellness features of the Innovo Dubai Hills award winning office:

Seamless integration of greenery, natural light, and skylights creating an urban oasis that mimics outdoor environments—enhancing focus and reducing stress

Purpose-built areas for fitness, yoga, and mindfulness providing opportunities for physical renewal and mental reset. Supporting a healthier, more balanced work life

A cozy café space surrounded by indoor trees and bathed in skylight recreating the feel of an outdoor courtyard and offering a retreat for casual interaction, reflection, and social wellness

Transparent, barrier-free layouts which foster connection, spontaneous collaboration, and a strong sense of community across teams

Well-designed ventilation systems which ensure high-quality air, enhancing comfort, focus, and overall well-being

Natural and earthy colour palettes, and organic textures for a calming, grounded environment that promotes mental balance and emotional well-being

Raouf Ezzat, CEO, Innovo International commented on the win, “Innovo’s Dubai Hills office was designed to support the health and wellbeing of our people. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work of Bluehaus, in translating our values into a space that truly supports and inspires our people. We are pleased to see our focus recognised with this award.”

Adil Amin, Head of Interior Design, Bluehaus said “The Bluehaus team is thrilled to win this award recognising wellness in office design. Employee wellness was a key design factor for the Innovo Dubai Hills office and this was considered in the biophilic design, the creation of studios for multiple activities, and the careful selection of materials and lighting to enhance the feel of comfort throughout. “

This award highlights the growing importance of wellness in workplace design in the region and reflects a broader shift in how organisations approach employee experience. With this recognition, Innovo and Bluehaus demonstrate how thoughtful design can directly support healthier, more productive work environments. The Innovo Dubai Hills office now stands as a benchmark for wellness-led workplace projects in the region.

About Innovo

Innovo is an industry leader in construction and development across the built environment, specialising in the design, engineering, construction, development and infrastructure financing of major real estate projects across four continents.

A front-runner and innovator in the built environment, Innovo’s vast and varied portfolio includes more than 130 ongoing projects, encompassing luxury residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, commercial hubs, and critical urban infrastructure.

Innovo is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Toronto, Cairo, Dakar and Luanda. For more information, visit the Innovo website @innovogroup

About Bluehaus

Bluehaus, a tp bennett company, is a leading multidisciplinary consultancy in the Middle East with over 20 years of expertise in interior design, architecture, and MEP engineering. Driven by its brand promise of "inspired design, forward-thinking people," the practice is dedicated to creating inspirational, people-centric, and resilient environments that enhance everyday experiences. Bluehaus’ approach is rooted in crafting memorable journeys, with a strong commitment to innovation and excellence across the sectors it serves – workplace, hospitality, F&B, cinemas, leisure, and entertainment.

With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, Bluehaus is strategically positioned to support an extensive network of global and local clients and partners. The team, comprising 70 professionals, is led by a senior leadership group that has worked together for over a decade. This leadership is deeply committed to well-being, diversity, and continuous innovation, improvement, and development, values that reinforce the company’s culture. Further information can be found at www.bluehausme.com | @bluehausme

