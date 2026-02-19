Manama, Bahrain – INJAZ Bahrain has achieved a significant sustainability milestone, as its new headquarters becomes the first youth center in the Kingdom of Bahrain and MENA Region to earn the LEED Gold certification for major renovation, underscoring the organization’s commitment to creating a sustainable and future-ready workplace.

The LEED certification, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and managed by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), is the world’s most widely recognized green building rating system. It provides a comprehensive framework for designing, constructing, and operating healthy, efficient, and cost-effective green buildings, and is globally recognized as a symbol of sustainability leadership.

INJAZ Bahrain’s headquarters achieved the LEED v4 BD+C certification in collaboration with Green Guide, a sustainability consultancy.

INJAZ Bahrain’s headquarters incorporates a range of sustainable design features, including solar panels installed over parking areas that generate approximately 31% of the building’s total energy consumption, electric vehicle charging stations to support cleaner mobility, and advanced efficiency measures that have resulted in a 50.3% reduction in total energy consumption compared to conventional buildings.

The building also achieves a 50% reduction in total indoor water consumption and a 60% reduction in irrigation water use compared to typical sites. In addition, daylighting is provided to more than 75% of occupied office areas, enhancing comfort and productivity for employees.

By integrating innovative design strategies and sustainable technologies, the headquarters delivers measurable environmental and social benefits while supporting long-term operational efficiency.

Commenting on the achievement, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, said: "Obtaining the LEED Gold certification for INJAZ Bahrain’s new headquarters reflects our deep commitment to sustainability and responsible leadership. This milestone demonstrates how purpose-driven organizations can lead by example, creating spaces that support people, protect the environment, and contribute to a more sustainable future for Bahrain."

This accomplishment reinforces INJAZ Bahrain’s dedication to sustainability, innovation, empowering generations, and positive community impact, while aligning with global best practices for greener, healthier built environments.