Manama, Bahrain – INJAZ Bahrain, a non-profit organization and a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JA), has announced its collaboration with General Assembly (GA), a renowned global education organization, to add General Assembly workshops and the programs into the INJAZ Academy application, providing Bahraini youth with access to transformative technical skills and professional development opportunities.

Incorporating General Assembly's workshops and programs’ details within the INJAZ Academy application will empower Bahraini youth to acquire essential knowledge in various in-demand fields. Participants will embark on their learning journey with introductory classes, exploring a range of fundamental topics in Data Analytics, Software Engineering, and UX Design. Additionally, they will have access to sessions dedicated to career coaching and development, empowering them to achieve their professional goals.

These courses and workshops have been carefully curated to provide participants with a solid foundation in relevant tech skills, enabling them to thrive in today's ever-evolving job market.

"We are delighted to join forces with General Assembly to enhance the learning experience of Bahraini youth through our INJAZ Academy application," said Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson at INJAZ Bahrain. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our efforts to provide young Bahrainis with access to cutting-edge skills and knowledge. By adding General Assembly programs and workshops, we are equipping our youth with the capabilities required to excel in a technology-driven world and fuel the economic growth of our Kingdom."

“General Assembly is proud to serve as the engine to help people from all backgrounds learn the skills they need to be successful in the global tech workforce, while also supporting employers in finding highly skilled talent. Through our partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, we’ll be able to provide Bahraini youth with the training and support they need to pursue rewarding careers in the tech industry, while also driving economic growth in the region.” said Roger Lee, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of General Assembly

General Assembly's renowned expertise in delivering high-quality tech skills training aligns seamlessly with INJAZ Bahrain's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and professional development among Bahraini youth. Joining forces will bridge the skills gap and empower young individuals to navigate the dynamic landscape of the future workforce.

For more information about INJAZ Bahrain and its programs, please visit www.injazbh.org