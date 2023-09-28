DUBAI – Ingram Micro Inc., a global leader in technology and supply chain services, today announced a new distribution agreement with Zoho, a global technology company, to bring Zoho's suite of products to multiple countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The primary focus of this initiative will be on Zoho Workplace, an enterprise collaboration platform, and Zoho Bigin, a pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses.

The countries covered under this agreement include Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Morocco, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. This move is expected to significantly enhance the availability and accessibility of Zoho products to businesses of all sizes across the region.

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Country Executive – MEA, Ingram Micro, commented on the new initiative: "The integration of services between Ingram Micro and Zoho is a testament to our dedication to bringing the best technological solutions to our clientele across MENA. Zoho products can empower businesses to operate more efficiently and serve their customers better. We believe in the power and versatility of these tools, and we're excited to help usher in a new era of digital transformation in the region."

This agreement shows the growing recognition of Zoho's value proposition in the MENA region. Businesses can now look forward to better access and support for Zoho's suite of products through Ingram Micro's expansive distribution network.

Hyther Nizam, President, Middle East and Africa at Zoho commented, "We are excited to become a trusted ally for Ingram Micro. This collaboration ensures that customers can easily access innovative, affordable and scalable software solutions that streamline their business processes and improve overall efficiency, especially as organisations increasingly shift towards cloud-based solutions. This alliance signifies a strategic move that will enhance Zoho's distribution network and further expand its presence in the MENA region. It also reinforces Zoho's commitment to serving local businesses, in line with its transnational localism strategy, wherein Zoho's expansion is locally rooted while staying globally connected."

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is the business behind the world’s brands with the ability to reach nearly 90 percent of the world’s population. Our diverse solutions portfolio spans thousands of technology hardware and services options, as well as XaaS solutions. As part of our commitment to reducing environmental impact, we offer full-service IT Asset Disposal as well as reverse logistics and repair services. We also offer a more intelligent and streamlined way of doing business in the IT industry with our digital platform Ingram Micro Xvantage™. Reaching close to 200 countries, we have approximately 27,000 associates and more than 161,000 customers and 1,500 vendor partners worldwide. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. With 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/ .

