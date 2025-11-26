Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, a leading infrastructure and sustainable development company, has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Mashreq, one of the region’s leading financial institutions. The agreement aims to strengthen the partnership framework between both parties and expand avenues of collaboration across cash management, financing, and real estate project development in Bahrain and Dubai.

The agreement was signed during Cityscape Bahrain 2025. It was signed on behalf of Infracorp by Ms. Nada Al Kooheji, Chief Financial Officer, and on behalf of Mashreq by Mr. Aamir Zafar Naqvi, Head of Corporate Banking – Bahrain.

This partnership comes as part of the growing relationship between the two entities. Mashreq currently manages the escrow accounts for Infracorp’s projects in Dubai, in addition to providing credit facilities and financing support that reinforce the company’s ability to advance its development plans and accelerate the execution of its projects.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Nada Al Kooheji, Chief Financial Officer of Infracorp, said: “Signing this agreement marks a pivotal step in strengthening our strategic partnership with Mashreq Bank, one built on mutual trust and successful collaboration over the years. The bank’s services, including escrow account management and financing lines, have significantly supported our projects in Bahrain and Dubai, enabling us to execute our development vision with greater efficiency and sustainability.”

She added: “Through this expanded partnership, we look forward to exploring additional financing opportunities and innovative solutions that enhance our competitive capabilities in the Bahraini and UAE markets. This collaboration comes at a time when we are developing high-value projects that aim to create long-term value for investors and reinforce Infracorp’s regional presence.”

For his part, Mr. Aamir Zafar Naqvi, Head of Corporate Banking – Mashreq Bahrain, stated: “We are pleased to further strengthen our relationship with Infracorp, a leading organisation in sustainable development and integrated real estate projects across the region. Both parties will continue working together to enhance cash-management solutions, including escrow accounts, as well as structuring advanced real estate financing solutions in both Bahrain and the UAE.”.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh