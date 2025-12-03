Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Infracorp, a leading investor in infrastructure and real estate development within Bahrain and the region, has announced its strategic intention to explore listing its shares on the Kuwait Stock Exchange. This ambitious move aims to position the Kuwaiti market as the primary platform for trading Infracorp’s shares in the upcoming phase.

The company is currently in the process of engaging a specialised consulting firm with extensive experience in listings and Gulf capital markets to provide technical guidance and conduct a comprehensive feasibility study to evaluate potential listing options, requirements, and key indicators. The findings and recommendations will be presented to the Board of Directors upon completion, informing the decision on whether to proceed with this initiative.

Commenting on the development, Mr Majed Al Khan, Board Member and CEO of Infracorp, affirmed that the proposed listing embodies the company's rapid growth trajectory in recent years stating, “Listing Infracorp on the prestigious Kuwait Stock Exchange represents a milestone for the company, as it will enhance our brand presence and solidify our regional investment position.”

He added, “This strategic step demonstrates Infracorp’s institutional maturity and the success of its operational strategies. It will also promote greater transparency and governance, building stronger relationships with both local and regional investors.”

Mr Al Khan concluded, “The listing is anticipated to open new opportunities for the company, both in terms of attracting a wider base of investors and expanding our network of strategic partners, thus supporting our ambitious plans in the real estate and infrastructure sectors."

Infracorp’s strategic step aligns with its broader expansion strategy and ongoing commitment to generating sustainable added value for shareholders, strengthening its regional leadership while maintaining the highest standards of quality and governance across all projects.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh