Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informatica, a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, hosted its Dubai Summit attended by over 200 industry experts from across the region.

Informatica provided an exclusive on-stage reveal of newly available blueprints to simplify and accelerate Generative AI (GenAI) development, via leading technology platforms. In addition, Informatica showcased and celebrated industry excellence, presenting awards to: First Abu Dhabi Bank; the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; the Saudi Press Agency; the National Center for Government Resources; the Social Development Bank; Simah Saudi Credit Bureau; Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance; NeoLeap; and Alrajhi Bank.

Informatica’s GenAI blueprints for enterprise-grade GenAI applications are now available for AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and Snowflake ecosystems. The blueprints include standard reference architectures, prebuilt, ecosystem-specific “recipes” and GenAI Model-as-a-Service and vector database connectors to minimize GenAI development complexity and accelerate implementation.

The comprehensive and easy-to-follow blueprints showcased on stage at the Dubai are designed to facilitate the use of AI-ready data, as organizations seek to develop and quickly generate business value from GenAI applications. The blueprints comprise architectural guidelines and pre-defined configurations for use with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) platform and leading cloud data platforms.