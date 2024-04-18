United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Infobip, a global cloud communications platform and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has enhanced its relationship with Oracle, becoming an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) with access to Oracle Integration Cloud.

Now, businesses using any Oracle solution can access Infobip’s omnichannel platform through Oracle Cloud Marketplace (OCM). They can quickly orchestrate powerful interactions, help increase customer satisfaction, boost sales, and improve campaign performance.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Infobip’s communication channels will enable businesses to deliver conversational experiences across many sectors including banking and financial services, retail and ecommerce, and hospitality and leisure. Through Infobip’s collaboration, Oracle users will gain customer insights, enabling them to adjust campaign strategies and nurture leads across every stage of the buying process. Oracle users can connect additional channels to a single solution to help them work together, carry conversations from one channel to another, and set up failover options to ensure customers receive time-sensitive alerts and information. Infobip will also be building additional integrations through the Oracle Integration Cloud.

Businesses can achieve their objectives through Infobip’s network of more than 800 direct operator connections and reliable network delivering more than 100 billion messages a year, and Oracle's best-in-class marketing and sales solutions for B2C and B2B companies.

“Oracle is committed to providing leading customer experience solutions that help our global business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers use data more intelligently to significantly enhance the engagements they have with their customers,” said Stephen Streich, group vice president of product management, Oracle Marketing. “Our collaboration with Infobip will give our customers access to the latest communication solutions to help continuously deliver value.”

Infobip started its collaboration with Oracle in 2018 as a member of OPN, enabling Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX) customers to orchestrate consumer interactions using Oracle Responsys, Oracle Eloqua, and Oracle Digital Assistant. Infobip’s solutions have helped enable businesses deliver personalized, omnichannel messaging and nurture customer relationships across WhatsApp, Viber, and SMS. More than 18 billion interactions have been managed across 65 customers through these integrations so far.

“Consumers want to have conversational experiences with a business or brand over the channels they use with their families and friends. This means firms must offer and integrate a broad range of communications channels. That’s why we’ve enhanced our collaboration with Oracle by becoming an Oracle ISV,” said Veselin Vuković, Global VP for Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at Infobip. “With the ability to integrate our full omnichannel communications platform across any Oracle solution, available through Oracle Cloud Marketplace, we can help enterprises, no matter their sector or use case, create conversational experiences that increase conversions, boost sales and drive loyalty.”

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

Infobip ranked as number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, in the inaugural MetriRank CPaaS Report from Metrigy (Dec 2023)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report (Nov 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 (Sept 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (May 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the Juniper Customer Data Platform Leaderboard Report (July 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Feb 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Dec 2023)

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

