Infinity Towers for Urban Development has announced the latest progress on its flagship project, Infinity Tower, a fully integrated real estate development located in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. The project stands as a benchmark for commercial and administrative developments in the Egyptian market.

Representing a strategic investment with a total value exceeding EGP 4.9 billion, the tower is designed in accordance with top-tier international standards in architectural engineering and smart technologies. It offers a modern and fully integrated work environment tailored to meet the expectations of both local and international business communities. Rising to a height of 200 meters with 31 floors, Infinity Tower is the tallest administrative and commercial building in Egypt and the fifth tallest in Africa.

According to the implementation plan, more than 70% of construction work was completed by mid-2024, with notable progress made in interior finishing phases.

The project plays a key role in supporting Egypt’s economy by creating a variety of job opportunities. During its construction phase, it has generated approximately 150 direct jobs and 450 indirect jobs. Upon full operation, it is expected to provide around 3,000 permanent job opportunities, highlighting the long-term positive economic impact of the development.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Asaad Salama chairman of Infinity Towers for Urban Development: I emphasized that the milestone achieved by Infinity Towers reflects the company’s leadership and innovation in high-rise real estate development. He noted that this success underscores Infinity Towers’ unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and delivering added value to both investors and the wider community. He further stated that the significant construction progress made on Infinity Tower is a strong testament to the effectiveness and organizational strength of the company’s dedicated project team, and its adherence to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.