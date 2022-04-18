Cairo: Infinity, Egypt’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, launches 7 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, for the first time in the Nile Delta region, as part of the company’s plan to expand its network across Egypt. The announcement is in line with the government’s intention of building a robust ecosystem for EVs in the country. Infinity has chosen prime locations for the EV charging stations in order to fulfil the consumers’ needs in the Nile Delta region.

With the company’s first presence in Nile Delta, Infinity has established 7 new charging stations with 20 total charging points in convenient locations that are accessible to consumers around the region. Infinity is now the only provider for EV charging stations in Shebeen El-Kom, Mansoura and Damietta as part of the company’s plans to expand and cover the entire Delta region.

Speaking of the announcement, Mr. Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director, Infinity EV Division, said, “Despite of having the largest EV charging network across the country, we continue to work effortlessly in order to expand our network in new regions in order to fulfil the consumers’ needs across the country. We look forward to fulfilling the government’s plans to build a robust ecosystem for EVs in Egypt and we will continue to expand our network, to reach this goal.”

All stations are built in confirmation to EU standards and cater to Type 2 charger cables. The stations are equipped with double-socket 22KW-AC-chargers as well as fast-charging DC chargers, which are available in major stations, providing an output of 50KW.

Infinity’s EV charging network now has 90+ stations with more than 300 charging points located in all major travelling roads including those from Cairo to Alexandria, Hurghada, Ismailia, Ain Sokhna and many more. The network also exists in the areas that have high-traffic flow, being present in selected gas stations, high-traffic commercial districts, and gated communities.

About Infinity

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only Egyptian dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in the country that develops clean energy solutions across several sectors and scales. For nearly a decade, Infinity has been leading the shift to a sustainable future for Egypt and Africa, through meticulously developed, commercially viable energy solutions that provide efficient and sustainable access to energy resources for everyone. Infinity has so far, invested in projects with total investment size of around USD 350 million representing almost 236 MWp capacity across six utility-scale operational projects.

Infinity harnesses different resources for Power Generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy while also providing Power Distribution services and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions across three categories: cities and infrastructure, commercial and industrial and homes. Infinity also provides comprehensive EPC services including designing, procuring, constructing, commissioning power plants and solar solutions for carports and rooftops, as well as O&M services that help solar energy asset owners maximize returns. Infinity’s Asset Management Services ensure the optimization of administration and financial management throughout the project lifecycle.

Infinity is the largest Egyptian contributor to the Benban Solar Park, Africa’s largest photovoltaic power station with an estimated capacity of 1465 MWp. Since 2018, Infinity has been establishing the largest EV charging network across Egypt, with over 90 charging stations and 300 charging points across 10 governorates.

