Syndicated 5.2 Billion EGP Financing Strengthens Capital Structure and Supports Jefaira Development

Land Bank Expansion and Saudi Market Entry Anchor Inertia’s Regional Growth Plans

Cairo, Egypt — Inertia for Real Estate Development announced a comprehensive growth strategy for 2026, targeting a significant expansion in sales, investments, and regional footprint, supported by accelerated construction activity and a strengthened financial structure.

The company aims to achieve EGP 16 billion in sales in 2026, compared to EGP 6 billion in 2025, reflecting a growth rate of nearly 167%. In parallel, Inertia plans to increase total investments to EGP 6 billion, up from EGP 3.5 billion in 2025, representing a 71.5% increase, to accelerate construction progress, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure timely project deliveries.

Inertia’s strategy focuses on launching new development phases within existing projects, expanding infrastructure works, and upgrading services and facilities, while maintaining strict cost discipline and high-quality execution standards. Accelerating deliveries remains a central pillar of the company’s 2026 roadmap, supporting cash flows and enabling self-funded future expansion.

Commenting on the strategy, Eng. Ahmed El Adawy, Chief Executive Officer of Inertia for Urban Development, said that the company is pursuing a disciplined growth model centered on maximizing asset value, improving operational efficiency, and expanding its land bank in strategic locations.

As part of its financing strategy, Inertia recently secured a long-term syndicated loan of EGP 5.2 billion to partially finance the investment cost of its flagship Jefaira project in Ras El Hekma. The facility was arranged through a consortium of leading Egyptian banks, including Banque Misr, Banque du Caire, National Bank of Egypt, Housing and Development Bank, and Suez Canal Bank.

El Adawy noted that the financing reflects strong confidence from the banking sector and contributes to improving the company’s capital structure by extending maturities and easing cash flow pressures. He added that the facility enhances the investment appeal and competitiveness of Jefaira and supports the broader use of institutional financing tools to sustain medium- and long-term growth.

Land acquisition remains a core component of Inertia’s expansion strategy for 2026. The company is targeting the acquisition of approximately 100 feddans in Cairo to develop a mixed-use project aligned with growing demand for integrated urban communities.

Inertia is also advancing its regional expansion plans, with feasibility studies for entry into the Saudi market reaching their final stages, ahead of the planned launch of a residential development in Riyadh.

El Adawy concluded that during 2025, Inertia prioritized accelerating on-ground execution across its projects—spanning West Cairo to the North Coast in Ras El Hekma—a strategy that has already delivered tangible progress and positions the company for sustained growth in the coming years.