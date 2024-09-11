Johannesburg, South Africa - With the festive season fast approaching, road safety concerns are on the rise. This year, the Department of Transport reported a staggering 1,184 fatalities over the 2023/24 festive period. As a people-driven company, and the second most downloaded app globally for two consecutive years, inDrive is dedicated to enhancing safety for both drivers and passengers. Aligned with its mission to challenge injustice, inDrive is proud to introduce a new in-app call feature, alongside other innovative safety measures, aimed at ensuring a safer e-hailing experience this festive season.

Expanding its reach, inDrive recently launched in seven additional cities across South Africa, bringing the total to 16, with new operations in Bloemfontein, Mahikeng, Emalahleni (Witbank), Kimberley, George, Vereeniging, and Potchefstroom. These safety upgrades come at the perfect time as these new cities begin operations, ensuring that both new and existing users benefit from enhanced safety measures during the busy festive season.

How the New In-App Call Feature Works

The new in-app call feature allows passengers and drivers to communicate directly within the app, enhancing privacy and safety by eliminating the need to share personal phone numbers. This feature will improve communication efficiency and enhance the overall user experience for both drivers and passengers within the app in South Africa. Users can make voice calls using two methods:

Free Internet/Voice over IP (VoIP): Drivers and passengers can communicate through the app using mobile data or Wi-Fi, making it a cost-effective option.

Regular GSM Calls: For users who prefer or rely on traditional mobile network calls, GSM is available to ensure reliable communication even in areas with weak internet connectivity.

Both communication options—VoIP and GSM—are available to all users, giving them the flexibility to choose the best option based on their needs and circumstances. Additionally, phone masking is implemented alongside both VoIP and GSM calls, ensuring that neither the driver’s nor the passenger’s personal phone numbers are revealed during the call, providing an extra layer of privacy and security while enabling seamless communication.

Enhanced Safety Features for a Safer Ride

In addition to the new in-app call feature, inDrive has rolled out a series of safety upgrades to its platform, tailored to specific needs in various regions. Safety tips are now integrated into the app, providing passengers and drivers with practical advice for staying safe during their trips. By tapping the Shield button, users can access these tips, which are continuously updated to reflect new safety features and improvements.

Safety measures both inside and outside the app include:

Driver/Passenger Selection: Users can choose their driver or passenger based on ratings and reviews.

Ride Sharing: Real-time ride sharing with trusted contacts.

Driver Verification: Liveness checks and weekly photo verification to confirm driver identity.

Device Bans: For violators and individuals who pose a safety risk.

Danger Zone Indicators: Alerts for potentially unsafe areas.

"Our commitment to safety is unwavering, especially during such a critical time as the festive season. These new in-app features are designed to empower both drivers and passengers with the tools they need to feel secure and protected on every trip," said Vincent Lilane, inDrive Business Development Representative in Southern Africa. "As we continue to grow across South Africa, we want to ensure that our focus on safety remains at the forefront of our operations, creating a reliable and secure environment for everyone using the inDrive platform."

inDrive’s expansion into new cities, paired with these comprehensive safety measures, reflects the company’s continued efforts to challenge the status quo, ensuring a safer, fairer, and more accessible ride-hailing experience for all.

