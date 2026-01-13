Production of loitering munition systems is expected take place in the province of León, Spain, at a new facility developed by Indra

Abu Dhabi, UAE/Madrid, Spain – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Indra Group, a world leader in information technology, aerospace, defence and mobility systems, have taken a decisive step toward the establishment of a new defence manufacturing company in Spain focused on the development, production, and lifecycle support of loitering munitions and smart weapons for Spanish and European defence programmes, with scope to expand into additional defence capabilities as requirements evolve.

The signing of their agreement was witnessed by Amparo Valcarcel, Spanish Secretary of State for Defence, and H.E. Saleh Ahmad Salem Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain, and Alberto Ruiz Rodríguez, General Director of Industrial Programmes of the Spanish Ministry of Industry, alongside H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, and Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group. The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and José Vicente de Los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group.

Subject to Indra Group and EDGE boards’ approval, the new company will be established in Spain as a dedicated manufacturing entity. The company would draw on EDGE’s expertise in loitering munitions and smart weapons to support manufacturing, assembly, and lifecycle activities for Spanish and European defence programmes. Loitering munition systems would be produced in the province of León at a new drone manufacturing facility developed by Indra, with an estimated investment by Indra of between EUR 15-20 million.

This approach ensures that advanced systems are produced in-country, aligned with European sovereignty requirements, and available at scale to meet rapidly increasing demand across the European defence market. The initiative reflects the shared commitment of Indra and EDGE to building sovereign and export-ready industrial capabilities in Europe, combining advanced weapons technology with established European-scale manufacturing and programme execution capacity.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, said: “Establishing this joint venture with Indra in Spain marks a decisive step in EDGE’s expansion into Europe. By developing loitering munition capabilities in Spain, we are enabling in-country manufacturing and responding directly to the scale and urgency of European defence requirements, while building long term industrial capability with a trusted partner.”

José Vicente de Los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group said: “Through this initiative, Indra takes a decisive step in its ambition to become a European reference in the drone industry. The development of capacities enables us to rapidly respond to the needs of the loitering munition market, a segment of strong attractiveness experiencing accelerated growth.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

About Indra Group

Indra Group is a holding company that fosters technological progress. It is made up of Indra, one of the leading global defence, air traffic, and space companies, and Minsait, a leader of the digital transformation and information technologies in Spain and Latin America. Indra Group paves the way to a safer and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships, and the very best talent. Sustainability is an integral part of its strategy and culture to overcome current and future social and environmental challenges. In the 2024 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues totaling €4.843 billion and had a local presence in 49 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

