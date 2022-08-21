Following the acquisition of Bruce Clay MENA, Incubeta MENA today announces changes to the group structure and executive team to reposition itself as market leaders, and execute on its global growth strategy.

London & Dubai: Leading digital marketing group, Incubeta today announce structural management changes across their MENA offices with immediate effect. This change follows on from the successful acquisition of Dubai-based integrated digital marketing agency Bruce Clay MENA in June 2022.

Victoria Webb, Incubeta’s current MENA market lead, will be moving into the role of Regional Growth and Innovation Director, looking after regional expansion, key platform partner relationships (such as Google) and managing overall agency top line revenue growth. Victoria’s position of market lead will be taken over by Neal Patel, the Managing Director of Bruce Clay MENA.

These changes in management structure will allow Incubeta MENA to execute on its global growth strategy, providing clients with a fully integrated, end to end digital offering and access to Google Marketing Platform solutions.

Victoria Webb, Regional Growth and Innovation Director comments: “A key focus for 2022 has been to strengthen Incubeta’s position as a leading digital solution partner in the MENA market and with Neal’s successful tenure as Managing Director of Bruce Clay MENA combined with his vision for Incubeta MENA, I believe these changes will accelerate our goal of increasing Incubeta’s presence and achieving our growth ambitions in the MENA market. I look forward to stepping into my new role and bringing value to partners and clients through integrated digital solutions that will drive sustainable business growth. I’m thrilled to be joining the Incubeta team in Dubai who are key in driving digital maturity and innovation as part of the MENA digital industry.”

Neal Patel, Managing Director of Incubeta MENA comments: “Victoria has done an amazing job in bringing the Incubeta brand into the MENA market and has acquired some fantastic clients, all during the pandemic and from afar in Cape Town. With her coming into the market and leading our growth on the ground, we are in a prime position to really advance the MENA market. By blending our creative and organic capabilities from Bruce Clay into Incubeta’s pure performance, tech and data products, we have a single agency capability set unlike any other in the region. That is exciting, not only for us, but also for clients in the region”

-Ends-

About Incubeta

Incubeta is a marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in marketing, technology, data and creative, Incubeta is a team of over 700 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.

Present in 22 offices worldwide, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localized digital solutions with global expertise. With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser.

As the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform (GMP) sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, personalisation, data activation and advanced digital media.