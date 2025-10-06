Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company, and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise business solutions, will unveil its most comprehensive portfolio of AI-native solutions to date at GITEX Global 2025, taking place October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Guided by the theme “Authentic Intelligence. Real Impact.”, the showcase will span products from procurement and productivity to energy and climate, demonstrating how targeted innovation can unlock efficiency, accelerate transformation, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Located within the G42 District in Hall 6 and as part of G42’s stand in Hall 18, Inception will demonstrate its role as the core intelligence layer powering G42’s The Intelligence Grid. The company's showcase will cover every layer of enterprise and national transformation. From leadership intelligence tools like (In)Sight and domain-specific solutions such as (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate, and (In)Media; to sector-agnostic platforms such as, (In)Business Productivity, (In)Business Process, (In)Business Customer Experience and (In)Business Human Capital the product line-up demonstrates how AI can be purpose-built to address real-world challenges.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience Inception’s portfolio first-hand through Live product demonstrations, videos, and presentations, complemented by strategic announcements. The stand is also likely to witness high-level discussions with government officials, official VIP delegations, and industry leaders.

Commenting on the participation, Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, “Our participation at GITEX reflects our commitment to advancing the global conversation on AI. As the world’s largest tech and AI showcase, GITEX provides us with a strategic platform to present our innovations, engage with industry leaders, and forge partnerships that will accelerate meaningful transformation across sectors. As G42’s intelligence layer, Inception translates deep sector knowledge and advanced compute into solutions that deliver measurable progress for governments, enterprises, and communities.”

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions. With a rich heritage of research and development, the company has pioneered the creation of industry-specific products, enabling it to collaborate with various industries and sectors to develop cutting-edge solutions. Key products include (In)Alpha for investment decisions & portfolio management, (In)Climate – a next-generation meteorological platform and (In)Energy – designed to optimize upstream and downstream energy operations at scale. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that includes procurement, human capital, workflow management, complex business processes, customer experience and a generative AI solution for executives. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through its various initiatives, the company aims to democratize AI, ensuring that it reaches everyone. By unlocking Emirati potential in AI and, Inception is driving progress and shaping the future of technology in the region.