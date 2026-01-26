Abu Dhabi, UAE: Inception, a G42 company, and the region’s leading innovator of industry-specific AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to accelerate the adoption of agentic commerce across Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA).

As AI agents begin to play a larger role in how consumers and businesses shop and pay, merchants and financial institutions need trusted, ready‑to‑deploy solutions that make these new experiences both secure and easy to implement. Through this collaboration, Inception will integrate Visa Intelligent Commerce into novel agentic commerce solutions enabling secure, autonomous commerce and AI‑driven payment capabilities for merchants, issuers, marketplaces, and ecosystem partners across the region.

Inception and Visa will also collaborate to co‑develop agent‑based commerce capabilities that combine Inception’s advanced AI stack with Visa’s trusted payments infrastructure, and jointly support pilot programs, client demonstrations, and ecosystem‑readiness efforts to help organizations explore and adopt agent‑driven shopping and transaction experiences.

Agentic Commerce: Unlocking Autonomous, Intelligent Digital Experiences

Agentic commerce marks a new phase in digital shopping, where AI agents can independently discover, compare, purchase, and manage transactions for consumers and businesses. As these autonomous experiences grow, they rely on a secure and trusted framework to ensure every interaction is authenticated and protected.

Visa Intelligent Commerce provides that foundation, offering secure tokenization, passkey‑based authentication, agent identity protocols, and the safeguards needed for AI agents to transact within Visa’s network. Paired with Inception’s advanced AI capabilities—including domain‑specific LLMs, multimodal intelligence, and enterprise‑grade agentic components—the partnership will enable autonomous shopping and payments that are intelligent, seamless, and secure.

Together, these capabilities will strengthen Inception’s work in building industry‑focused AI products that enhance procurement, workflow automation, insights, and enterprise operations, now expanded to support secure agent‑driven commerce.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception said: “Agentic commerce is reshaping how transactions happen, and working with Visa ensures that these AI‑driven journeys are built on a trusted payments foundation. By integrating Visa Intelligent Commerce into innovative agentic commerce solutions, we will equip merchants, issuers, and digital platforms with the right tools to unlock intelligent, frictionless commerce at scale.”

Godfrey Sullivan, Head of Product and Solutions for CEMEA at Visa, added : “AI agents are introducing a new era of digital commerce, and trust will be the core requirement for these experiences to scale. Inception’s advanced AI capabilities, combined with Visa Intelligent Commerce, will give businesses a practical way to explore this future with confidence. By working together, we are enabling organizations across the region to test, learn, and roll out secure agent‑driven shopping and payment experiences that are built on Visa’s trusted network.”

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key products include (In)Sight, (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate and (In)Health, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as human capital, customer experience, productivity and process management. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to creating positive societal impact. Believing that language should never be a barrier to innovation, it has developed three bi-lingual LLMs: JAIS (Arabic), NANDA (Hindi), and SHERKALA (Kazakh). Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program​ for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating more than 215 billion payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere, and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.