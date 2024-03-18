Manama, Bahrain: Awali Hospital, the oldest and most prestigious medical centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, inaugurated a new Radiology Department in presence of members of the Hospital’s Board of Directors and Bapco Energies Executives Management.

Led by Dr. Tariq Hameed, Awali Hospital Chief Medical Officer, the attendees explored the newly launched department and the state-of-the-art medical equipment installed. Including the first of its kind Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) device in the region, in addition to 128 Computed Tomography (CT) imaging device, featuring the latest technologies.

Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery, Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Refining – a subsidiary of Bapco Energies, praised the technology advancement of the newly equipped medical devices at the department and emphasized the importance of having state-of-the-art medical equipment to provide patients with precise diagnosis.

Last year, Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery, inaugurated the Hospital’s new expansion, which included several new treatment units. Including a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) unit, managed by the first Bahraini specialist in the Kingdom, serving patients with diving injuries, carbon monoxide poisoning, and cancer patients. The expansion also included a new physical therapy unit consisting of four clinics providing diagnostic, rehabilitation, and preventive services.

Known for its outstanding reputation, Awali Hospital comprises several specialized clinics managed by a group of highly experienced medical practitioners, including a team of doctors and consultants in various medical specialties, as well as a distinguished nursing staff. The Hospital was awarded the Diamond Accreditation Status for healthcare services in 2021, representing the highest classification of accreditation awarded by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

