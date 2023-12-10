​​Manama: Aptar, a global leader in dosing, dispensing and protection technologies for pharmaceutical and consumer products and Gulf Closures, a closure manufacturer for beverage products in Bahrain, celebrated the Grand Opening of Gulf Closures, an Aptar Company on December 7th, 2023, in the presence of HE Mr. Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The grand opening took place after the Aptar majority stake acquisition of Gulf Closures in March 2023.

This event marks a key milestone for Aptar, as it will enable the company to leverage its global business capabilities and Gulf Closures’ manufacturing expertise, regional network, and experienced team to better serve the company’s existing customers in the Middle East while opening new market opportunities and strengthening Aptar’s presence in the region.

The portrayal of a strong partnership

The event has been the representation of the strong partnership between Aptar and Zayani Industries to make this new project a success. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of HE Mr. Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Kingdom of Bahrain to symbolize the start of construction works for the expansion of the site that will be ready in December 2024. Following the ceremony Stephan Tanda, CEO and President of Aptar, presented the vision and strategy of the company in the Middle East region. His words were followed by Hedi Tlili, Aptar Closures segment president, contribution about Aptar future business expansions and regional economic development, and Rashid Hamid Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Industries, shared his positive feedback on the partnership.

The starting point of broadening Aptar’s manufacturing capacity in the region

This event marked the starting point of a plan that will lead Gulf Closures, an Aptar Company, to add 10 production lines in the upcoming new building, enabling a broader manufacturing capacity and product portfolio to contribute further to local economic development in the region.

About Aptar Closures

Aptar Closures is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in dosing, dispensing and protection technologies for pharmaceutical and consumer products. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Gulf Closures

Gulf Closures was established in Kingdom of Bahrain in 1992 to produce plastic caps and closures for the beverage industry to serve the Middle East and surrounding markets. Zayani Investments and Aloca Closures systems international were partners to start up the business.

The company has been a business partner to several global and local major beverage brands, and it has major market share in the GCC and neighboring countries. More the 80% of the production of Gulf Closures is for export. The annual production capacity of the company had increased from 400 Mil Closures annually to around 2.5Bil capacity now.

The company employees total of 60 employees with 78% Bahraini employees’ ratio at all levels of the organization.

Aptar Closures, a global leader in dispensing closures and active material science solutions acquired majority stake in Gulf Closures as of 1st of March 2023 to be its first manufacturing site in the Middle East and Africa region.

Aptar is planning to expand its business in the region by investing around $10MM to build a new molding area and transfer several production lines to Gulf Closures in Bahrain, to capture more opportunities and grow in different markets like: sauces and condiments, edible oils, home care, personal care and other markets the Aptar cater for globally.

