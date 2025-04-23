in5, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will highlight networking and educational opportunities to em-power entrepreneurs during the two-day event

Dubai, UAE: in5, the region’s leading start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, is set to empower innovators and spotlight the vital role of capacity-building in artificial intelligence (AI) as Strategic Partner of Dubai AI Festival, taking place on 23-24 April at Madinat Jumeirah.

A uniting platform for innovators to unlock global growth, in5 was founded by TECOM Group PJSC in 2013, and accelerates entrepreneurship through four dedicated verticals for the tech, media, design, and science sectors. In line with its goal of empowering innovators to harness the transformative pow-er of AI, in5 will offer networking and educational opportunities at Dubai AI Festival.

“Nurturing a thriving tech ecosystem is crucial to unlock exponential economic growth,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of in5. “Our Strategic Partner-ship with Dubai AI Festival is aimed at solidifying Dubai’s position at the forefront of the digital econ-omy, and we will continue to empower the next generation of AI experts, innovators, and technologists, in line with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and UAE Digital Economy Strategy.”

At Dubai AI Festival, in5 will spotlight the region’s leading innovators and entrepreneurs that have un-locked business success from its ecosystem, including KinesteX, an AI-powered fitness trainer and Viewit, a PropTech start-up specialising in video listings.

Supporting start-up success

To further support start-up success, in5 is hosting a five-day bootcamp to help entrepreneurs unlock the practical applications of AI. Titled ‘Build Your AI Team in5 Days’, the bootcamp on 21-25 April at in5 Tech empowers entrepreneurs to scale their businesses by leveraging AI for tasks such as building automated teams and creating data dashboards that enable smarter decision-making. Connect with in5 on its official Instagram channel @in5Dubai to explore the free-to-attend bootcamp, led by Jen Blandos, Founder of Female Fusion.

Ahead of the event, in5 hosted an academic hackathon at in5 Tech in Dubai Internet City alongside start-ups ABCurr Entrepreneurial Institute and Pupilar, with students participating from UAE-based universities to deliver real-world AI solutions for three key economic sectors – Mobility, PropTech, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. The hackathon’s winners will participate in a competition at Dubai AI Fes-tival, with in5 supporting cash prizes on the closing day.

in5 has nurtured more than 1,000 start-ups that have raised AED 7.8 billion in funding since its incep-tion. A facilitator of partnerships, mentoring, and advisory opportunities, in5 offers a platform for in-ternational entrepreneurs and talent interested in exploring regional opportunities from Dubai.

in5 is part of TECOM Group, which has contributed to Dubai’s economic ambitions for more than two decades through sector-focused districts including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.

About in5

For more information, please visit www.infive.ae.