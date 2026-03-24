Dubai, UAE: Imtiaz Developments has announced the acquisition of a strategic development plot in Downtown Jebel Ali, marking a significant expansion of the company’s development portfolio in Dubai.

The project is expected to have an estimated development value of AED 2 billion, reflecting the scale and ambition of the mixed-use destination planned for the site.

The acquisition underscores Imtiaz Developments’ continued confidence in the strength, resilience, and long-term growth of Dubai’s real estate market, as the emirate advances its vision for sustainable urban expansion and global investment leadership.

The newly acquired plot is located within the Downtown Jebel Ali master development corridor, one of Dubai’s key emerging growth zones. The site benefits from exceptional connectivity and proximity to major destinations including Palm Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum International Airport, positioning it at the centre of Dubai’s next phase of urban development.

Palm Jebel Ali is set to become one of the region’s most iconic waterfront destinations, while the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport is expected to transform the surrounding corridor into a major global aviation and logistics hub.

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, said the acquisition reflects a long-term commitment to Dubai’s future.

“Dubai has once again demonstrated its resilience and strength in navigating challenges. The leadership, infrastructure, and long-term vision of this city have proven that Dubai is built not only for growth, but also for stability during uncertain times.

Our decision to acquire a strategic development plot in Downtown Jebel Ali reflects our strong confidence in Dubai’s real estate market. We firmly believe that Dubai will continue to evolve and emerge even stronger, and we are proud to contribute to that journey.”

The company plans to develop the site into a large-scale mixed-use destination, integrating residential, hospitality, lifestyle, and community-focused components in line with Imtiaz Developments’ design-led development philosophy.

The acquisition further strengthens Imtiaz Developments’ growing footprint across Dubai. The developer currently has multiple projects under development across Dubai Islands, Dubailand, Meydan, and other strategic locations, with several new launches planned during the year.

As Dubai continues to expand toward the southern corridor connecting Dubai Marina, Expo City Dubai, Jebel Ali Port, Palm Jebel Ali, and Al Maktoum International Airport, Downtown Jebel Ali is increasingly emerging as one of the city’s most promising future urban districts.

Further details regarding the masterplan and development phases are expected to be announced in the coming months.