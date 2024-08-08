Reflects commitment to ESG principles and industry leadership.

Focus on safety, sustainability, and operational excellence in the logistics sector.

Dubai - iMile, a leading global logistics company based in the UAE, in partnership with Drive Dubai, conducted a comprehensive road safety training for over 50 of its delivery associates. This initiative reflects iMile's commitment to ensuring the safety of its employees and promoting responsible driving practices within the logistics industry.

The training program, designed in collaboration with Drive Dubai's experts in road safety, aims to equip iMile's delivery associates with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate roads safely and efficiently. Topics covered include defensive driving techniques, hazard awareness, vehicle maintenance best practices, and adherence to traffic regulations.

Furthermore, this initiative aligns with iMile's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. iMile recognizes the importance of sustainable practices and social responsibility, and this training program is a testament to its dedication to ESG initiatives.

At iMile, safety is our top priority. By partnering with Drive Dubai, we are taking proactive steps to empower our delivery associates with the tools they need to stay safe on the road while delivering exceptional service to our customers. We are committed to promoting a sustainable and responsible logistics ecosystem as part of our broader commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. By equipping our delivery associates with essential road safety skills, we are not only ensuring their well-being but also contributing to a safer environment for everyone. This initiative aligns perfectly with our ESG goals of fostering social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and ethical business practices.

This training not only enhances road safety but also reflects our deep-rooted commitment to responsible operations in the UAE. By prioritizing ESG considerations, we aim to create a sustainable logistics ecosystem that benefits our stakeholders and the community at large.

The road safety training program is part of iMile's ongoing efforts to prioritize employee well-being and operational excellence. By investing in comprehensive training initiatives, iMile continues to set industry standards for safety and service quality in the logistics sector.

iMile's presence in the UAE reflects its strategic vision for the future, characterized by sustainable growth. As iMile continues to expand its operations, it envisions a landscape where innovation, responsibility, and community impact converge. With a steadfast dedication to ESG practices, iMile is poised to shape a sustainable and inclusive logistics ecosystem that benefits stakeholders, society, and the environment.

