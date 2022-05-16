Midal Solar has been selected to be the EPC Contractor for the project.

Forecasted solar production is 7.6 gigawatt-hours in the first year of operation, meeting 15-20% of the factory’s energy consumption needs

This is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 4,800 tonnes, contributing to Imerys' carbon emission reduction targets and Bahrain’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative

Manama, Bahrain: Imerys, the world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, is partnering with Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable provider for businesses in the Middle East and Pakistan, to install over 8,500 solar panels at its white fused alumina production plant in Bahrain. This alumina plant is operated by Imerys and Bahraini partner Al Zayani Industries.

Covering an area of 25,000 square meters, the solar plant will be connected to Imerys Al Zayani’s internal distribution network. It will have a capacity of 4,677 kWp and will generate 7,600 megawatt-hours of clean electricity in the first year of operation. This will bring significant cost savings and reduce carbon emissions, in particular the carbon footprint of the white fused alumina produced in Bahrain, contributing to Bahrain’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative.

Imerys aims to extract and transform minerals responsibly and sustainably over the long-term to meet society’s needs. Through its SustainAgility program, the Group is committed to reducing carbon emissions by 36% by 2030. This climate change roadmap is in line with the commitments of the Paris Agreement, with transparent objectives and concrete actions to significantly reduce the carbon emissions of its operations and develop low carbon products for its customers.

“Our systematic approach to combating climate change permeates all aspects of our business, from the energy we buy and the processes we use, to the way we manage our supply chain and the products we provide to our customers. This new project in Bahrain is a perfect example of how we act locally to make a difference globally. We are looking forward to the completion of this solar plant with our partner Yellow Door Energy.” commented Philippe BOURG, Imerys Refractory, Abrasives & Construction Senior Vice President.

Hamid Rashid Al Zayani, Founder & Partner of Al Zayani Investments, said, “For over 45 years, our diversified businesses have contributed to the growth and prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond. Our mission is to invest in innovative and sustainable projects that enhance the local economy. This momentous solar project with Yellow Door Energy advances our mission and accelerates our journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said, “Yellow Door Energy is honored to partner with Imerys Al Zayani and support its ambitious SustainAgility program and carbon reduction targets. As our company continues to grow in the Kingdom of Bahrain, we look forward to helping businesses switch to clean energy, reduce their electricity costs and contribute to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative.”

Sunil Sharma, General Manager of Midal Solar, said, “As the appointed solar contractor for this prestigious project, we are honored to support Imerys Al Zayani and Yellow Door Energy. We aim to begin construction in the second half of 2022, and the solar plant is expected to be operational by 2023.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the agreement. By working with solar developers, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

About Imerys

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4.4 billion revenue and 17000 employees in 2021, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to diversified set of industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise, and its material science know-how to deliver solutions based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers’ products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption, and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes.

About Al Zayani Investments

Al Zayani Investments Group B.S.C is a dynamic company based in Manama, Bahrain. Since our establishment in 1977, our journey has been one of mounting success and expansion. Our business portfolio includes diversified ventures into the automotive, health care, manufacturing, real estate, service businesses and food & beverages. By laying the groundwork of a solid local foundation and employing the best resources and technologies, we have consolidated our position as a strong regional competitor, equipped to face the challenges of the changing modern market. https://www.alzayani.com/

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and South Asia. The company’s solar and energy efficiency solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Equinor, and APICORP. www.yellowdoorenergy.com

About Midal Solar

Midal Solar founded in 2019 is a subsidiary of Midal Cables focused on providing renewable energy solutions to organizations to simultaneously reduce their energy costs and improve their Carbon footprint. It specializes in PV System design, Equipment / OEM selection, PV Plant Erection & Commissioning (including EWA Integration). It has successfully commissioned 2 Solar projects in Bahrain and Mozambique with combined capacities of 2.5 MW and is in the process of commissioning its third project, a 2.2 MW PV plant in Askar, Bahrain. www.midalcable.com

