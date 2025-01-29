Dubai: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies providing integrated and sustainable facilities management services that enhance the operational efficiency of physical assets, has announced the launch of its AI Center of Excellence (AICoE), marking a pivotal step toward driving innovation and digital transformation.

Established under the IT department and managed by a team of industry experts, the center is dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and business intelligence within the organization. This groundbreaking initiative underscores Imdaad's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and redefining industry benchmarks within the region's Facilities Management (FM) sector.

Commenting on the launch of the state-of-the-art facility, Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad Group, said: "The establishment of the AI Center of Excellence represents a significant milestone in our success story and reinforces our vision to spearhead innovation in the FM sphere. Through this endeavor, we aim to elevate operational excellence, reduce costs, and create long-term value for our stakeholders. This achievement solidifies Imdaad's leadership and positions us at the forefront of digital transformation in the dynamic industry."

The AICoE offers an integrated suite of AI-powered solutions designed to transform operations and enhance efficiency. Its advanced AI and Business Intelligence dashboards deliver actionable insights into financial and operational metrics, empowering data-driven decision-making across all organizational levels. AI agents, integrated with ERP, CRM and field service operations, optimize core processes such as Employee Self-Service, Expense Management, and Recruitment, while Microsoft 365 Copilot streamlines routine tasks for senior management and marketing teams.

Complementing these innovations, IoT solutions enable real-time asset monitoring and seamless integration with facilities management systems. Additionally, the center deploys 24/7 software robots to automate recurring tasks, significantly reducing operational costs and minimizing human error while enhancing service delivery.

The launch of the AICoE is the result of a collaborative effort with global technology leaders, which involved months of intensive training sessions, workshops, and knowledge-sharing forums, equipping Imdaad with the expertise to lead in a future driven by digital intelligence.

Looking ahead, the AICoE serves as both a milestone and a launchpad for future growth. With plans to unveil additional AI-powered tools and services in the coming weeks, Imdaad is poised to lead the region's FM sector into a new era of technological innovation.

About Imdaad:

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 1987, the company was later rebranded as Imdaad in 2007. The FM major's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions.

Headquartered in Dubai, Imdaad’s regional presence today includes site offices, branches and joint ventures across the UAE, Oman and Egypt. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers in a variety of industries. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 9,000 skilled employees, representing over 45 nationalities.