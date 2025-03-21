Imdaad, a leading provider of integrated and sustainable facilities management services, has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing AED 1 billion in revenue for the first time in 2024. This record-breaking achievement reflects Imdaad’s robust growth progress, with an impressive 20.76% year-on-year increase. Since 2021, the company has maintained a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%, reinforcing its position as a market leader and its commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Abdullatif Al Mulla, Chairman of Imdaad, stated, “Reaching the AED 1 billion revenue mark is a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering superior service to our clients. This achievement underscores our commitment to sustainable growth as we continue to expand our leadership position in the facilities management industry.”

Mr. Abdullatif Al Mulla, , Chairman of Imdaad, added “This milestone reflects the trust our clients place in us and the relentless efforts of our team. Our strategic focus on digital transformation, service excellence, and expansion into key markets has been instrumental in driving this success.”

Key Growth Drivers and Market Expansion

Imdaad’s core business—Integrated Facilities Management in the UAE—remains the primary driver of this growth, contributing 50% of the company’s total revenue. The Environmental Services division, which includes Waste Management and the FARZ Materials Recycling Facility, accounted for an additional 35%. The remaining 15% was driven by specialist services and international operations in Oman and Egypt.

Imdaad Misr has played a pivotal role in enhancing Imdaad’s regional presence, recently securing agreements to provide integrated facilities management services for multiple real estate projects. Its portfolio encompasses hard and soft FM services, energy management, and environmental solutions, contributing to Imdaad’s overall growth strategy.

Strategic expansion into Abu Dhabi and diversification into high-growth sectors—including government, education, and tourism—have also been key drivers. Major government contracts, such as those with the Department of Presidential Affairs, Sharjah Municipality, Masdar City and Ammroc, have further solidified Imdaad’s market position.

Imdaad has also strengthened its footprint in Oman with the launch of Omdaad, a dedicated integrated FM brand providing MEP services, soft services, and specialized offerings such as firefighting systems, pest control, and façade cleaning across diverse sectors.

Future Growth: Expansion into Saudi Arabia

Looking ahead, Imdaad is set to enter the Saudi Arabian market, recognizing the Kingdom’s rapidly growing demand for high-quality facilities management solutions. The expansion will focus on key sectors such as infrastructure, hospitality, and commercial real estate, leveraging Imdaad’s expertise in smart, sustainable FM services.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Imdaad continues to enhance its service offerings through cutting-edge innovation, including AI-driven platforms, in addition to providing predictive maintenance insights and operational efficiencies for clients. The company’s investment in digital transformation and data-driven solutions is reshaping the FM industry, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

About Imdaad

Established in 1987, Imdaad is a leading provider of integrated facilities management services that optimize the performance of physical assets. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Integrated FM, Hard FM, Soft FM, Environmental Services, and Specialized Services. With a workforce of over 11,000 employees across the UAE, Oman, and Egypt, Imdaad is the partner of choice for clients seeking cost-effective and sustainable FM solutions.