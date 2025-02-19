Dubai – IMAN Developers, a leading luxury real estate developer in Dubai, is proud to announce the launch of 15 Cascade, featured by Versace Ceramics, an exclusive mixed-use residential development valued at AED 700 million. Located at the gateway to Motor City, 15 Cascade seamlessly blends nature, design, and movement to offer a refined and dynamic living experience. With 442 meticulously designed units, the development is set to redefine contemporary luxury, featuring a striking architectural style inspired by the speed lines of the Dubai Autodrome and the organic flow of water.

15 Cascade stands as a testament to IMAN Developers' commitment to innovation and design excellence. Its aerodynamic curves and fluid-structure exudes energy and dynamism that fits well with the aesthetic of Motor City, while its floor-to-ceiling windows and curved façade enhance the natural flow of light and space. Inspired by movement, the architecture integrates seamlessly with lush greenery and expansive water bodies, creating an urban retreat that balances vitality and tranquillity. The exclusive amenities and abundant landscaping further elevate the living experience, making 15 Cascade a sanctuary of sophistication and comfort.

Mr. Ismail Marfani, Chief Executive Officer of IMAN Developers, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "The launch of 15 Cascade, featured by Versace Ceramics, marks an exciting new chapter for IMAN Developers. With its distinctive design, inspired by speed, motion, and the elegance of natural elements, this development reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of modern architecture. We are delighted to use Versace Ceramics once again in the project, integrating their signature aesthetic into every detail of the project to create a residence that is both visually stunning and functionally superior."

15 Cascade, Featured by Versace Ceramics, combines exceptional design with luxurious finishes, creating an unparalleled living experience. The interiors are crafted with high-end materials and meticulous attention to detail, offering a refined and elegant atmosphere. From the grand entrance to the private residences, each space embodies a seamless blend of luxury and modern sophistication.

A spokesperson from Versace Ceramics, Francesco Lano, commented, "Our collaboration with IMAN Developers on 15 Cascade is an embodiment of design excellence. The architectural vision behind this project perfectly aligns with Versace Ceramics’ commitment to sophistication, fluidity, and timeless luxury. We are thrilled to bring our design expertise to this extraordinary residence, shaping a unique and immersive living experience."

With starting prices from AED 860,000, 15 Cascade offers a diverse selection of residences designed to accommodate modern lifestyles. The development features an array of thoughtfully designed units, including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, as well as three-bedroom residences with private pools.

For those seeking even more exclusivity, 15 Cascade also offers three-bedroom pool duplexes, four-bedroom duplexes with private pools, and luxurious four-bedroom penthouses. Residents will have access to 70+ world-class amenities, including a 7,000 square feet beach edge pool, state-of-the-art sky-deck, wellness centres, rooftop clubhouse, spa and barbeque areas.

Additional features such as a resort-style rooftop pool, lush, landscaped gardens, and dedicated fitness and relaxation areas further enhance the experience, creating a harmonious balance between luxury, convenience, and well-being.

Strategically positioned at the entrance of Motor City, 15 Cascade offers residents the perfect balance of accessibility and serenity. Its prime location ensures seamless connectivity to key areas in Dubai while maintaining a peaceful living environment. With nearby retail, dining, and entertainment options, as well as direct access to major highways, residents will experience the ultimate convenience in urban living.

With an expected completion date of Quarter 3, 2028, 15 Cascade, Featured by Versace Ceramics is set to become a defining landmark in Dubai’s real estate landscape. The project reflects IMAN Developers’ unwavering commitment to setting new standards in residential design and lifestyle experiences.

For more information about 15 Cascade and IMAN Developers’ other projects, please visit www.imandevelopers.com.

About IMAN Developers

IMAN Developers is among Dubai’s leading luxury real estate developers, known for delivering exceptional residences that blend architectural brilliance with modern functionality. The company’s prestigious portfolio includes 15 iconic developments such as One Sky Park, One Park Central, Oxford Boulevard, and The Grove, each designed to provide a complete lifestyle experience. For more information, visit www.imandevelopers.com or follow them on social media.

