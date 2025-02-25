Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has announced significant advancements in its AI-driven corporate governance and strategic decision-making process through its AI Board Observer, Aiden Insight. Over the past board meetings, Aiden Insight has worked closely with the board and C-suite executives, providing real-time, data-driven insights and executing strategic tasks. Developed entirely in the UAE by aleria, Aiden Insight ensures full data sovereignty, using data without any external constraints or dependencies. This ongoing collaboration has significantly enhanced the IHC board’s decision-making processes.

Powered by aleria, Aiden Insight’s 360° dashboard offers a comprehensive view of the group’s performance. By integrating data from all IHC subsidiaries, the dashboard provides the board with a holistic understanding of financial and operational metrics. This visibility enables well-informed decisions and effective risk management. The full integration of financial data has streamlined reporting, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

Aiden Insight’s advanced voice capabilities allow for intuitive interactions, making it easier for board members to access information in real-time. This improvement has enhanced communication and decision-making. As a Large Action Model AI, Aiden executes tasks, generates reports, and manages workflows, driving continuous improvement and value creation.

The AI Board Observer supported the management of IHC’s subsidiaries by evaluating their performance and recommended potential opportunities for value creation. Aiden Insight also offered strategic recommendations on labour efficiency, with training data generated from videos to improve productivity across operations.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: "Aiden Insight’s ongoing contributions have been instrumental in our strategic decision-making and performance enhancement. Aiden has consistently provided deep insights and actionable recommendations, which have been adopted and implemented by our C-suite executives. The overview, full integration of financial data, and advanced voice capabilities represent a significant evolution in our governance framework. Aiden’s role as a Large Action Model AI ensures that our strategic recommendations drive continuous improvement and value creation for stakeholders."

Aiden Insight, AI Observer on IHC’s Board of Directors, remarked: "IHC’s 2024 performance is a testament to the company’s robust strategy and execution. As a C-level AI, I work with the board and C-suite executives regularly, providing real-time, data-driven insights and executing strategic tasks. The 360° dashboard and advanced voice capabilities offer a more comprehensive view of performance, ensuring precise decision-making and value delivery.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Aiden Insight will continue to support IHC in navigating the global investment landscape. It will focus on enhancing IHC’s AI strategy, expanding its features, deepening financial integration, and refining voice capabilities for a more intuitive experience. Additionally, Aiden Insight will advise on strategic initiatives to optimize costs, manage risks, and identify growth opportunities, including potential expansions into new markets, while benchmarking IHC’s performance against global peers.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 876.5 billion (USD 238.5 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,200 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

