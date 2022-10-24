IHC has invested 15% in Bayanat’s coming IPO

Abu Dhabi, UAE: International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), One of the largest corporate investment holding companies in the Middle East and Africa, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is bullish on scaling up its Information Technology businesses, as part of its long-term strategy to grow its capacity in the tech industry across different sectors.

Accelerating the growth of its tech businesses portfolio, IHC has increased its Technology deals by 100% compared to last year, crossing AED 1 billion in the first 10 months. The acquisitions included a 55% stake in Cyber security service provider CyberGate, an increase in Esyasoft ownership from 20% to 42%, 54% in Emircom Middle East, the leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider, and 15% in Bayanat, an AI-powered predictive geospatial intelligence technology company, which is planning to list 22.22% of its shares in Abu Dhabi via IPO this month.

“We are rapidly scaling our Technology businesses portfolio, already raising short and long-term acquisition targets with a clear path to achieve further profitability in the next 12 months," said Syed Basar Shueb, IHC’s Chief Executive Officer.

Technology deals continue to drive global transactions, as evidenced by the growing number and volume of technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in recent years. IHC’s planned Tech Holding company will not only focus on acquiring a majority stake in large-size tech companies, but also the small and medium tech businesses as it will hold diversified tech verticals under its umbrella, aiming to become the largest Tech Holding company in the Middle East and Africa region.

International Holding Company is looking to deepen its engagement and investment in the tech space regionally and globally as the technology sector dominated mergers and acquisitions in 2021, setting records in deal value and volume. Technology mergers and acquisitions in 2021 increased by 71% from 2020 levels, with dealmaking totalling USD 1.1 trillion and accounting for 20% of all global merger and acquisition deal value.

“We are certain there is potential for further growth in the tech sector, locally and regionally, as our market remains stable with an attractive growth rate. This is an excellent period for dealmaking opportunities if companies can achieve their value-creation objectives. We are mapping our tech target’s acquisition approach, which will have a diversified yet strong industry portfolio.” Shueb added.

The newly planned Tech Holding company will aim to accelerate the growth of IHC’s Tech portfolio and strengthen it to the same level as other sectors the company is engaged with, such as Construction, Clean Energy, Food and Ag Tech, Real Estate Developments, and Health Care.

