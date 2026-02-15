New financial services holding company to consolidate IHC, Alpha Dhabi, 2PointZero Group and Sirius International Holding financial services assets across banking, insurance, asset management, NBFIs and fintech, based on their respective shareholding

Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan and led by H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, with a mandate to substantially scale and deepen the platform over the next five years

Highly diversified portfolio expected to span more than 20 operating financial services companies, serving over 11 million clients across 13+ countries, with more than AED 870 billion in assets under management

AI-enabled financial services platform to raise third-party institutional capital, providing global investors access to a scaled, diversified financial services investment powerhouse

Abu Dhabi, UAE – IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced the plan to launch Judan Financial Holding, a new international financial services holding company that will serve as the dedicated platform for IHC’s rapidly expanding financial services portfolio. Built as an AI-enabled platform and designed for scale, Judan Financial is positioned to become one of the region’s leading and most diversified financial services investment powerhouses, targeting transformative growth over the next five years.

With an expected valuation of approximately AED 100 billion, Judan Financial will bring together a globally diversified portfolio spanning banking, insurance, asset and wealth management, capital markets, non-bank financial services and financial technology. Subject to regulatory approvals where required, the platform is expected to oversee more than 20 operating assets across 13+ countries, serving over 11 million clients and managing total assets under management exceeding AED 870 billion.

Judan Financial will be chaired by H.H Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi serving as Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Under their leadership, Judan Financial will bring together a portfolio of established financial institutions and high-growth platforms across banking, insurance, asset and wealth management, non-bank financial services and financial technology.

Ownership and Formation

Judan Financial will be jointly owned by IHC and its subsidiaries Alpha Dhabi Holding, 2PointZero Group and Sirius International Holding, reflecting the strategic alignment of the three groups in building a scaled and diversified financial services platform. Subject to regulatory approval, each shareholder will contribute strategic financial services assets into Judan Financial while supporting its long-term growth strategy, disciplined capital allocation framework and expansion across priority global markets.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Judan Financial has been established to create a globally relevant financial services institution, built on strong governance, long-term capital and differentiated platforms. By bringing together high-quality assets from IHC, Alpha Dhabi, 2PointZero Group and Sirius International Holding under a single structure, we are creating a foundation for sustained growth, innovation and long-term value creation across international markets.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “The establishment of Judan Financial represents a major milestone in IHC’s strategy to build scaled, sector-focused platforms across our core verticals. By consolidating financial services assets from IHC, Alpha Dhabi and 2PointZero Group into a single dedicated structure, we are creating the foundations of a global financial services powerhouse, supported by strong governance, capital strength and the strategic flexibility to drive sustainable long-term value for shareholders and institutional partners.”

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi added: “Judan Financial is the natural next step in the evolution of IHC’s financial services strategy. By consolidating high-quality banking, insurance, asset management, alternatives and fintech assets under a single, focused platform, we are creating a financial services group with the scale, governance and capital structure to deliver accelerated and sustained growth over the coming years.”

Judan Financial Portfolio

IHC, Alpha Dhabi, 2PointZero, Sirius International Holding and other entities intend to contribute strategic stakes in over 20 financial institutions and platforms, representing their respective existing equity interests, into Judan Financial, creating a globally diversified portfolio with multi-billion-dirham revenues and earnings from day one.

The assets listed below represent current equity interests held by IHC, Alpha Dhabi, 2PointZero, Sirius International Holding, and other entities. Their transfer into Judan Financial will be completed in phases, subject to regulatory approvals in the relevant jurisdictions as required.

Judan Financial’s portfolio is expected to include interests in:

Banking:

A diversified network of digital, specialist and corporate banking platforms serving retail, SME and institutional clients across multiple international markets, including:

Wio Bank PJSC (UAE), the UAE’s leading digital bank providing fully integrated banking solutions for retail and business customers.

(UAE), the UAE’s leading digital bank providing fully integrated banking solutions for retail and business customers. Reem Finance PJSC (UAE), a private joint-stock company offering Shariah-compliant financing solutions to support business growth and trade across multiple sectors, and expected to be renamed Reem Community Bank by Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

(UAE), a private joint-stock company offering Shariah-compliant financing solutions to support business growth and trade across multiple sectors, and expected to be renamed by Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. First Women Bank Limited (Pakistan), a specialist bank focused on advancing financial inclusion and entrepreneurship in Pakistan- Asia.

(Pakistan), a specialist bank focused on advancing financial inclusion and entrepreneurship in Pakistan- Asia. Mirabank AD Belgrade (Serbia), a commercial bank serving clients in Central & Eastern Europe.

(Serbia), a commercial bank serving clients in Central & Eastern Europe. Lulo Bank S.A. (Colombia), a fully digital bank providing consumer and SME banking services in Latin America.

Wealth & Asset Management:

A scaled, globally oriented investment management platform with exposure across public and private markets, including:

Chimera Investment LLC (UAE), an alternative investment manager focused on private equity, credit and structured investments.

(UAE), an alternative investment manager focused on private equity, credit and structured investments. Lunate Capital LLC (UAE), a global asset manager with strategies spanning public equities, private markets and long-term thematic investments.

(UAE), a global asset manager with strategies spanning public equities, private markets and long-term thematic investments. IHC West Investments LLC (UAE), a strategic investment vehicle focused on technology and growth assets in partnership with Alpha Wave Ventures.

(UAE), a strategic investment vehicle focused on technology and growth assets in partnership with Alpha Wave Ventures. West Investments Holding (UAE), a global investment platform with minority stakes in leading international companies, including SpaceX (USA) and Haldiram’s (India).

Insurance and Reinsurance:

A growing insurance and risk solutions platform spanning primary insurance and reinsurance, including:

Shory Technology LTD (UAE & KSA), an InsurTech platform offering seamless digital access to health, motor, home, pet, and other insurance solutions

(UAE & KSA), an InsurTech platform offering seamless digital access to health, motor, home, pet, and other insurance solutions RIQ Re LTD (UAE), an AI-enabled reinsurance platform providing data-driven risk underwriting and reinsurance solutions.

Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs):

A diversified portfolio of capital markets, consumer finance and microfinance providers operating across high-growth emerging markets, including:

International Securities LLC (UAE), a regulated brokerage and capital markets platform serving institutional and retail investors.

(UAE), a regulated brokerage and capital markets platform serving institutional and retail investors. Beltone Holding SAE (Egypt), a leading financial services group offering investment banking, brokerage, asset management, private credit and venture capital as well as NBFI lending.

(Egypt), a leading financial services group offering investment banking, brokerage, asset management, private credit and venture capital as well as NBFI lending. Baobab Group SAS (France), a global microfinance platform focused on SME and micro-enterprise lending across emerging markets.

(France), a global microfinance platform focused on SME and micro-enterprise lending across emerging markets. Sammaan Capital Limited (India), a non-bank financial company providing structured mortgage lending solutions.

Fintech and Technology-Led Platforms:

A growing ecosystem of financial technology and data-driven platforms enabling embedded finance, digital lending and next-generation financial services, including:

Finstreet Limited (UAE), the first regulated global digital venue for trading both Private and Public Securities

(UAE), the first regulated global digital venue for trading both Private and Public Securities Comera Pay LLC (UAE), a regulated payments platform, delivering secure, seamless and innovative digital payment solutions

(UAE), a regulated payments platform, delivering secure, seamless and innovative digital payment solutions Stablecoin DDSC (UAE), a fully regulated UAE dirham-backed stablecoin designed for institutional use cases including payments, settlement, treasury management, and trade flows

(UAE), a fully regulated UAE dirham-backed stablecoin designed for institutional use cases including payments, settlement, treasury management, and trade flows FirstTech Group SVP RSC LTD (UAE), an international financial technology group that builds and scales regulated platform-led businesses across defined industries.

(UAE), an international financial technology group that builds and scales regulated platform-led businesses across defined industries. SlashData Ltd (UAE), a GovTech platform operating sovereign-grade digital infrastructure that connects government entities with the private sector.

(UAE), a GovTech platform operating sovereign-grade digital infrastructure that connects government entities with the private sector. Nexes (UAE), an AI and data platform delivering cross-portfolio artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and automation capabilities.

(UAE), an AI and data platform delivering cross-portfolio artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and automation capabilities. Nyrah (UAE), an InsurTech platform serving over one million customers in the UAE and expanding internationally.

(UAE), an InsurTech platform serving over one million customers in the UAE and expanding internationally. Finwall (UAE), a fintech infrastructure platform building digital capabilities across banking, lending, payments, embedded finance and core financial systems.

(UAE), a fintech infrastructure platform building digital capabilities across banking, lending, payments, embedded finance and core financial systems. Zelo (UAE), an embedded finance platform supporting SMEs access early payment and financing solutions.

Through this portfolio, Judan Financial will provide exposure to a diversified set of markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. The group will offer the full spectrum of financial services, spanning:

mortgage and lending,

microfinance,

corporate and retail banking,

investment banking,

asset and wealth management,

insurance and reinsurance solutions,

brokerage and capital markets services,

technology-enabled financial platforms.

The platform will aggregate substantial assets under management (AuM) and assets under administration (AuA) from its asset and wealth management and alternatives businesses, alongside significant on-balance-sheet assets from its banking, insurance and NBFI entities.

Institutional Capital and Growth Strategy

In parallel with the asset contributions, Judan Financial will raise third-party and institutional capital, creating a new entry point for regional and global investors to participate in the growth of a scaled financial services platform. A first cohort of select institutional and strategic investors has already been secured, and Judan Financial intends to build long-term partnerships with sovereign, pension, insurance and family office investors as it executes its strategy.



Judan Financial’s strategy is focused on disciplined capital allocation, strong risk management and technology-enabled integration across its portfolio. The company targets substantial growth over the next five years, driven by organic expansion within existing portfolio companies, strategic acquisitions in high-growth markets, and the build-out of new digital and data-driven offerings.

Despite its scale ambitions and broadened investor base, Judan Financial will remain a private company, providing the platform with the flexibility to pursue long-term strategic initiatives, manage capital cycles and execute complex transactions across its markets. The timing and sequencing of asset contributions and related transactions will be subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions across relevant jurisdictions as applicable.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 876 billion (USD 238 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

