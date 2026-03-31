IHC to acquire 41.5% stake in Sammaan Capital for USD 1 billion

26.9% stake already acquired, with remaining stake via warrants over 18 months

IHC to become Promoter of Sammaan Capital, reinforcing its strategic expansion into India’s financial services sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced that it has received all requisite regulatory approvals to acquire approximately 41.5% stake in Sammaan Capital Limited on a fully diluted basis, for a total transaction value of approximately USD 1 billion (INR 8,850 crore).

The transaction is being executed in multiple stages, with approximately 26.9% stake acquired to date and the balance to be acquired through share warrants, in accordance with applicable Indian regulations. In addition, a mandatory tender offer will be undertaken to acquire up to 26% of the company’s expanded share capital from public shareholders, in compliance with Indian securities regulations.

Following completion of all stages, IHC will be classified as a Promoter of Sammaan Capital, with rights to appoint a majority of the Board and play an active role in the company’s strategic direction.

Sammaan Capital now forms part of IHC's newly formed financial services investment company, Judan Financial, enhancing the Group’s financial services platform and supporting its growth ambitions in the sector.

Sammaan Capital Limited, publicly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, is among the country’s largest non-banking financial companies (NBFC), focused primarily on mortgage lending. The company operates through 220 branches in over 150 towns and cities, with more than 4,430 employees, playing a vital role in India’s financial inclusion and growth.

This transaction marks a significant milestone in IHC’s strategic expansion into India, underscoring its long-term capital commitment and partnership-driven approach to investing in high-growth markets. India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, with the NBFC sector playing a pivotal role in bridging gaps between traditional banking and rising credit demand. With an increasingly formalized economy and strong regulatory oversight from the Reserve Bank of India, NBFCs are well positioned to advance financial inclusion and sustain India’s growth momentum.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “This milestone marks an important step in our long-term strategy to expand in India’s financial services sector. By becoming a promoter of Sammaan Capital, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and supporting a platform that plays a critical role in enabling home ownership and access to credit. We see significant opportunities to enhance capabilities, including through the adoption of AI, and to contribute meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem.”

Gagan Banga, CEO and Managing Director of Sammaan Capital Limited, commented: “We are entering a new chapter for Sammaan Capital. Welcoming IHC as our promoter brings strong alignment in long-term vision, as well as capital strength to support our next phase of growth. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to further scale our platform, deepen our reach, and continue delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”

The investment is expected to strengthen Sammaan Capital’s balance sheet, support its next phase of growth, and enhance its ability to deliver innovative lending solutions across underserved segments.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.



About IHC

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 876 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

About Judan Financial

Established in 2026 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Judan Financial is a diversified global financial services investment company and a subsidiary of IHC. The firm consolidates strategic equity interests across banking, insurance and reinsurance, asset and wealth management, capital markets, non-bank financial institutions and financial technology within a unified platform designed for scale, governance and capital discipline.

Upon completion of planned asset contributions, Judan Financial is expected to oversee more than 20 operating financial services companies across 13+ countries, collectively serving over 11 million clients and managing in excess of AED 870 billion (USD 235 billion) in assets under management.

Judan Financial is built on disciplined capital allocation, rigorous risk management and AI-enabled integration across its portfolio. The platform enhances capital efficiency and supports scalable growth across developed and emerging markets, providing institutional investors with access to a diversified financial services ecosystem positioned for long-term value creation.

About Sammaan Capital Limited

Sammaan Capital Ltd. is one of India’s 15 largest Upper Layer NBFCs, regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. With a presence across 200+ branches and 8,000+ channel partners, the company offers affordable home loans and MSME financing through a blend of digital innovation and on-ground reach. Focused on accessibility, speed, and customer-first service, Sammaan Capital is committed to empowering individuals and businesses with practical and inclusive financial solutions.

www.sammaancapital.com



Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East

IHC@edelmansmithfield.com

+971 50 973 1173