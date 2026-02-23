Dubai, UAE – IFZA, one of the world’s leading Free Zone ecosystems for company incorporation and business growth, has announced the strategic acquisition of IF HUB, a Dubai-based integrated interior design, fit-out and multi-brand furniture specification company.

The acquisition forms part of IFZA’s long‑term strategy to broaden its ecosystem into operational business verticals, enhancing its ability to offer end‑to‑end value across property and lifestyle sectors.

IF HUB is a strong multidisciplinary platform for architects, designers, contractors, and developers across the UAE, combining access to premium furnishings and contract-grade materials. With a focus on high‑quality finishes and bespoke solutions, IF HUB supports projects from concept to delivery, providing technical expertise and a collaborative design space that extends beyond a traditional showroom.

Acquiring IF HUB supports IFZA’s broader vision of building a diversified portfolio of scalable businesses. By integrating IF Hub into its ecosystem, IFZA aims to leverage new operational capabilities and expand exposure into high-growth, asset linked sectors that capture greater value across the real estate sector.

IF HUB will serve as a preferred interior and specification partner for residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use developments within IFZA’s growing portfolio. The integration will enable improved cost management, procurement standardization, accelerated project timelines, and enhanced quality oversight.

As IFZA continues to grow, its expansion into integrated business verticals reflects a long‑term vision of building scalable platforms that deliver value across different markets and sectors.

