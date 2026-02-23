Assert AI, a global computer vision company specializing in safety, compliance, and operational intelligence, today announced the launch of its AI-powered showroom intelligence solution for automotive dealerships and brand experience centers.

The solution enables automotive retailers and OEMs to gain real-time visibility into showroom operations by converting existing CCTV infrastructure into an AI-driven intelligence layer. Designed specifically for physical retail environments, the platform delivers actionable operational metrics without capturing, storing, or processing any personal or facial data.

Privacy-First, Edge-Based Architecture

Assert AI’s showroom solution is built with enterprise-grade security and regulatory compliance at its core. The system operates entirely as an edge-based, on-premise deployment, ensuring full data ownership and eliminating dependency on cloud storage.

Key architecture features include:

Multi-camera tracking for visitor movement analysis across showroom zones

No facial recognition or biometric data capture

No personal or identifiable data stored at any stage

Metrics-only intelligence focused on counts, durations, and movement patterns

Threshold-based video handling, with short clips automatically deleted within 30 minutes

Fully on-premise processing for secure enterprise deployments

Operational Intelligence for Better Showroom Performance

The platform provides dealership teams and OEM leadership with measurable insights to improve customer engagement and operational discipline.

Customer Intent Classification

Classifies visitors as high-intent or low-intent based on dwell time, movement patterns, and interaction behavior.

High-Interest Zone Identification

Identifies most-viewed vehicles and high-interest zones using zone-level dwell and repeat engagement metrics.

Staff Interaction & Productivity Metrics

Measures staff–customer interaction duration, response time, and engagement coverage across the showroom floor.

Experience Quality Monitoring

Detects unattended visitors, wait periods, and engagement gaps to support consistent customer experience delivery.

Designed for Enterprise and Network-Scale Deployments

The solution integrates seamlessly with existing camera systems, enabling rapid rollout without additional hardware investment. Centralized dashboards allow dealership groups and OEM leadership teams to monitor trends, maintain operational consistency, and benchmark performance across multiple showroom locations.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on the launch, Job Philip, CEO & Co-founder of Assert AI, said: “Automotive showrooms are high-value physical environments where experience consistency and operational discipline matter. Our solution delivers privacy-safe, structured intelligence that helps leadership teams clearly understand customer intent, staff effectiveness, and experience quality without personal data, without cloud dependency, and without operational disruption.”

About Assert AI

Assert AI is a global computer vision company delivering AI-driven solutions for safety, compliance, and operational intelligence across physical environments. The company enables enterprises across manufacturing, logistics, retail, and automotive sectors to achieve transparency and control through scalable, privacy-first AI automation.