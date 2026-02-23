Dubai, UAE: Blue Square Real Estate Developments may be new to the UAE residential market, but the team behind the brand is anything but new to building, operating, and scaling successful businesses across the GCC and the wider Middle East.

Founded by a group of highly respected real estate and business leaders with more than 30 years of cross-regional experience, Blue Square brings together expertise spanning real estate, construction, hospitality, food and beverage, and mixed-use development. Their combined track record reflects a legacy of delivery, operational excellence, and long-term value creation across multiple industries.

Now headquartered in Dubai, Blue Square Real Estate Developments is focused on creating thoughtfully designed communities in the UAE’s most dynamic locations. Their first residential launch, Vayla Residences on Dubai Islands, marks the formal entry of this experienced group into the UAE property market.

While Vayla is Blue Square’s first official UAE development, the founders’ history of successful projects extends across Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait, and the wider GCC, including:

Albergo Suites, Beirut – serviced residences connected to the iconic Hotel Albergo, offering full five-star hospitality services.

Danny Residences, Lebanon – a boutique mountain development, fully sold out.

Qatameya Coast Villa, Egypt – a luxury beachfront villa in one of Sahel’s most exclusive compounds.

Furjan Townhouses, Dubai – a boutique cluster of ten contemporary homes in Jebel Ali.

Beyond real estate, the group’s expertise is reinforced through Future Scaffolding & Aluminium Industries, a Dubai-based industrial firm supplying and installing formwork systems and aluminium structures for major residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects across the region. The company’s commitment to safety, precision, and quality craftsmanship has supported some of the Middle East’s most prominent developments.

The founders are also co-creators of some of the region’s most recognised consumer brands through Kout Food Group and Al Homaizi Food Industries. Their portfolio includes Pizza Hut, Burger King, Applebee’s, Taco Bell, IHOP, Subway, and the prestigious Al Rifai Roastery, now present across the GCC and North Africa.

This cross-industry experience has shaped Blue Square’s development philosophy: build with operational discipline, design with purpose, and deliver with long-term value in mind.

With Vayla Residences on Dubai Islands, Blue Square is bringing this proven mindset to the UAE’s next generation of residential communities.