UAE: In a move set to redefine post-purchase motor insurance experience in the UAE, Policybazaar.ae, the region’s leading digital insurance marketplace, announced the launch of an exclusive comprehensive car insurance solution Watania Takaful - PB Auto Care Advantage (Pitstop), in partnership with Watania Takaful and premium automotive service provider Pitstop Automotive Services LLC “Pitstop360”.

The new plan, Watania Takaful - PB Auto Care Advantage (Pitstop P360), combines comprehensive motor protection with guaranteed access to premium garage repairs and value-added automotive services a first-of-its-kind proposition exclusively available to Policybazaar.ae customers.

Through this collaboration, customers benefit from priority claims servicing and repairs at Pitstop’s state-of-the-art facilities across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain, ensuring faster turnaround times and superior workmanship backed by one of the UAE’s most trusted automotive service groups. Designed to move beyond traditional insurance coverage, the plan introduces a service-led ownership experience that blends protection, convenience, and ongoing car care benefits.

Neeraj Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Policybazaar.ae, said, “At Policybazaar.ae, our goal has always been to go beyond selling insurance and truly improve the customer ownership journey. Watania Takaful - PB Auto Care Advantage (Pitstop P360) reflects that philosophy of combining comprehensive coverage with tangible, everyday benefits and premium repairs customers can trust. In the UAE, agency repair is easily available in the first two years of a vehicle’s life. By year three, options tighten, and by year four they are nearly non-existent, even though most new cars carry a five-year manufacturer warranty. Customers are often forced to choose between affordability and protecting their warranty. Through this partnership, we eliminate that trade-off. With Pitstop operating under the AGMC umbrella, AGMC brand vehicles or any other, can be repaired while keeping their manufacturer warranty intact. This is not just a product enhancement, it is a structural upgrade to the motor insurance ecosystem”

Hamad Sharaf, GM, Watania Takaful, added, “This partnership enables us to integrate our takaful-based protection model with a strengthened service ecosystem that prioritizes customer experience. Today’s customers expect more than coverage; they expect efficiency, transparency, and reliability at the moment of a claim. Through Watania Takaful - PB Auto Care Advantage (Pitstop P360), we are ensuring a seamless claims journey and high quality repair standards, further reinforcing our commitment to customer-first insurance solutions.”

Ezat Antaki, CEO, Pitstop Automotive Services LLC, commented, “Pitstop was established to deliver dealership-grade expertise with a seamless customer experience. Through this collaboration, Policybazaar.ae customers gain direct access to our premium workshops, certified technicians, and advanced repair capabilities, ensuring quality without compromise. This innovation would not have been possible without the strategic guidance and vision of Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director, AGMC, and Mr. Atiqur Rahman, Director, AGMC, whose leadership continues to strengthen the integration between automotive excellence and customer-centric service solutions.”

The launch signals a broader shift in how motor insurance is evolving from a transactional purchase to an integrated ownership solution. By embedding premium repairs, lifestyle benefits, and priority servicing into the policy itself, Policybazaar.ae is creating a differentiated proposition that places customer experience at the center.

Watania Takaful - PB Auto Care Advantage (Pitstop P360) is exclusively available on Policybazaar.ae. Customers purchasing the plan exclusively on Policybazaar.ae receive:

Priority claim access and faster approvals

Premium garage repairs at Pitstop facilities

12 complimentary car washes (one per month)

30% discount on extended warranty

25% off Paint Protection Film (PPF) & ceramic coating

25% off window tinting & detailing

20% off labour and 10% off parts on repairs

Complimentary pick-up and drop-off for collision repairs

About Policybazaar.ae:

Policybazaar.ae started in 2018 is PB Fintech’s (NSE:POLICYBZR) first overseas venture and is an online financial products marketplace aimed to educate people on the importance of insurance as a protection tool and becoming a platform for consumers’ personal financial needs in the UAE market. Policybazaar.ae currently partners with more than 35+ insurance and banking partners with 400+ products on offer ranging from new-age life insurance, health insurance, motor insurance, home insurance, travel insurance and SME & Business Solutions and more.

About Pitstop 360

Pitstop 360 is a leading automotive service provider in the United Arab Emirates and an affiliated company under the prestigious AGMC umbrella – the official BMW importer for Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Backed by AGMC’s longstanding reputation for excellence and deep expertise in the automotive industry, Pitstop 360 delivers a comprehensive range of high-quality vehicle maintenance, repair, and car care solutions.

With multiple branches strategically located across various Emirates, we provide convenient access to our highly trained and certified technicians, supported by state-of-the-art facilities and advanced equipment. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and reliability — ensuring an exceptional customer experience at every touchpoint.