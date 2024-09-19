Dubai, UAE – In a significant move to strengthen ties between Switzerland and the UAE, IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, in partnership with Quadris Solutions Ltd, successfully inaugurated its Swiss Office in Zurich. Aiming to foster direct connections with Swiss enterprises, the collaboration marks an important step in IFZA’s growth strategy into the broader European market, aligning with the UAE government’s vision of attracting international businesses to Dubai to fuel economic growth.

The launch event, held at the Zunfthaus zur Meisen, welcomed over 150 prominent guests, including Swiss investors, business leaders, and key figures from both nations. Attendees included H.E Dr. Hissa Abdulla Ahmed Al-Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Michael Lane, President of the Swiss Business Council UAE, and Hilda Al-Hinai, Secretary General of the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CASCI).

During the event, IFZA was officially welcomed as the newest member of CASCI – the Arab Chamber of Commerce, a move that highlights the organization’s dedication to representing Arab interests in Switzerland and strengthening its presence in the Swiss market. As the first UAE-based Free Zone to open an office in Switzerland, IFZA will offer tailored solutions for Swiss companies, with a dedicated Swiss staff ensuring a deep understanding of the local market needs.

Holger Schlechter, Chief Financial Officer at IFZA, opened the event with a keynote address, emphasizing the strategic importance of this expansion. “Switzerland is UAE’s top trading partner in the Middle East, with bilateral trade exceeding $22.3 billion in 2023. Our new office in Zurich represents more than just a physical presence—it’s a commitment to building deeper, more meaningful relationships with Swiss businesses. The UAE and Switzerland share a vision of supporting startups and companies that drive economic growth, and this move into the Swiss market will play a crucial role in continuing this momentum, ensuring Swiss businesses have access to the unparalleled opportunities in Dubai.”

“IFZA plays a dynamic role in bringing investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world to Dubai and the UAE. It has already become the most reliable partner for German companies and investors by opening its offices in Frankfurt earlier this year. We are very excited about IFZA’s presence in Zurich as it will be a catalyst for a stronger and more dynamic economic partnership between Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.” commented Her Excellency Dr. Hissa Abdulla Ahmed Al-Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Her Excellency Dr. Hissa Abdulla Ahmed Al-Otaiba, and Diego Michel, IFZA’s Director of International Business Relations, also delivered remarks, underscoring the benefits of Dubai’s dynamic market for European businesses and the growing synergy between the two economies.

“I am pleased to welcome IFZA to the CASCI family as a new member and to congratulate them on the opening of their new office in Zurich. I am confident that the presence of IFZA in Zurich will strengthen business relations between Switzerland and the UAE and contribute to the promotion of trade and investment. I encourage Swiss businesses to take advantage of the services that IFZA will be offering. I look forward to further collaboration between CASCI and IFZA. Welcome to Switzerland, IFZA,” said Hilda Al Hinai, Secretary General of the Arab Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event highlighted the connectivity between Switzerland and Dubai with the recent launch of direct flights between Basel and Dubai, complementing the existing routes from Zurich and Geneva. These connections from major Swiss cities are expected to further enhance business opportunities between the two countries.

The gathering concluded with a networking session, where guests had the chance to discuss potential collaborations and future projects. The launch of IFZA’s Swiss office marks the beginning of a new chapter in UAE-Swiss relations, paving the way for continued growth and partnership.

