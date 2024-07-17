Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, has announced the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Riyadh. The strategic move reiterates IFS’ commitment to strengthen its position in the region and accelerate the Kingdom’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

“Establishing our regional headquarters in the largest economy in the MENA region reinforces our commitment to support the region’s growth by providing industrial technologies to key sectors here. We look forward to building a strong foundation with our partners and expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia and the neighboring countries, driving innovation and excellence. This achievement symbolizes our dedication to becoming an integral part of the Kingdom’s ambitious vision and dynamic future.” said Vincent Carvalho, Regional President, APJ, ME&A, IFS.

The regional headquarter establishment reaffirms IFS’ focus on optimizing local resources and driving sustainable industrial innovations in the kingdom through its latest digital solutions. It will help local key industry players benefit from the latest technological advancements as IFS continues to innovate and drive operational efficiency in business processes.

About IFS:

