Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Ideal Standard, the one-stop destination for bathroom solutions and products has recently inaugurated its new Design & Specification Centre in the City Walk area, facing the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The centre, which spreads over 700 square meters, offers a unique experience both from the inside and the outside for its varied visitors, where the windows attract and inspire to explore the design-driven centre.

World-renowned Italian designer Roberto Palomba, founder of Palomba Serafini Associati Studio and Ideal Standard’s Chief Design Officer, designed the centre as a one-stop destination for all bathroom solutions, with inspiration concepts showcasing Ideal Standard’s latest product launches and innovations.

“We are extremely thrilled to open our new Design & Specification Centre in Dubai to be in line with our leadership’s progressive vision that looks forward to be the ideal choice for people all over the world. As a unique space, the new centre showcases our latest product designs and innovations, provides inspiration, and is a perfect platform for training”, Frederick Trzcinski, VP-Marketing and Innovation at Ideal Standard MENA said.

“The new facility will be supported with an experienced team to offer practical advice and consultancies in the planning and designing of bathrooms and washrooms for any project from luxury hotels to offices and residential properties.”, Trzcinski added.

The new centre is aligned with Ideal Standard Singular™, a new approach to specification bringing together the company’s deep product knowledge, sector expertise and design services to enable customers to easily choose from thousands of products to create the right solution for their space.

To find out more, visit www.idealstandardgulf.com

-Ends-

About Ideal Standard

Ideal Standard International, leading provider of innovative bathroom solutions, is a privately-owned company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, operating in over 60 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ideal Standard MENA, part of Ideal Standard International, is focusing on the growth and massive business opportunities of Middle East, Egypt and Africa, with Head Offices in Dubai, UAE.

Ideal Standard heritage is in understanding how bathroom works in totality. With total bathroom solutions as its core business for over 100 years, the company designs, manufactures and supplies ceramic sanitary ware products, bathroom mixers, furniture and accessories, bathing & showering solutions for residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Ideal Standard is the company’s international flagship brand for bathroom solutions across all regions. Moreover, the company owns leading European brands: Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado and Vidima.

Ideal Standard Gulf, the business entity encapsulating the Middle East region, operates from its Head Offices in Dubai, UAE. In November 2016, the Design Bathroom Centre opened, first-of-its-kind in the region, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The Ideal Standard, Armitage Shanks, Porcher, Jado, Vidima and American Standard branded products are supplied in the Middle East sanitary ware market by esteemed business partners across the different countries.

Contact

Ideal Standard Gulf FZCO

Communication Department

E: idealstandardgulf@idealstandard.com

W: www.idealstandardgulf.com/