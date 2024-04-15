Ideal Standard, a leading provider of bathroom and washroom solutions, is celebrating a triple win in the 2024 iF Design Awards for its new product ranges: Solos, La Dolce Vita® and Alu+. The innovative collections were created by renowned designer and Chief Design Officer at Ideal Standard, Roberto Palomba.

The awards were presented as part of the highly respected iF International Forum Design competition, which recognises excellence in design and innovation across various industries. The awards were established in 1954 and entries are evaluated by an independent jury of experts based on criteria such as design quality, innovation, functionality, and environmental impact. This year the competition attracted almost 11,000 entries from 72 countries, highlighting its global reach and significance.

The first award was given to Solos, an innovative and visually striking collection featuring a unique integrated combination of basin and fitting as well as a range of sophisticated showering solutions. Fine, straight lines and extremely thin edges give the basin its distinctive weightless look, while the sleek, fully integrated fitting completes the seamless, pure appearance. The shower products combine intuitive, smart controls with a variety of different spray modes and an integrated ambient light, to create a sophisticated all-in-one solution that provides a true spa-like experience. Made from pioneering materials and packed with advanced technologies, Solos offers modern convenience and everyday luxury in the bathroom.

Next to be recognised by the judges was the La Dolce Vita® collection, a range that echoes the understated elegance of a relaxed Italian lifestyle. Launching later this year, this new series features solutions for the entire bathroom, from vanities and vessels, toilets, bidets and bathtubs to mixer taps, shower products and accessories. La Dolce Vita®’s beauty is balanced between geometric shapes and forms inspired by nature. Classic tapered design elements and sensual curved edges elegantly separate the products out of the crowd.

The Alu+ range of shower products and beauty bars was the third collection to be awarded. Sustainability was prioritised during the development of this collection, with Alu+ created from high-quality recyclable aluminium, consisting of 84% recycled content. The range is completely free from chrome and nickel and includes water-saving technology that helps to reduce water consumption without sacrificing comfort. Practicality is central to the range, and Alu+ includes storage shelves and matching beauty bars, with mirrors and other storage solutions, making it ideal for smaller spaces. The entire collection is available in three low-sheen finishes - Silk Black, Rosé and Silver - giving customers the option to play with colour in a new and exciting way.

The three ranges perfectly embody Ideal Standard’s Singular™ philosophy, which aims to provide solutions across all bathroom categories that can be easily mixed and matched, enabling customers to create tailored designs with no compromise on their vision.

Roberto Palomba, Chief Design Officer at Ideal Standard, added: “Design is all about making a difference to people’s lives. This can be through the aesthetic and the enjoyment of being in beautiful surroundings. It can be in the functional, where our experience of daily routines is made better. Or it can be in knowing our lifestyle choices are compatible with caring for our planet. All these things are considered in the creation of an Ideal Standard collection, and I am delighted to see this acknowledged by the iF judging panel with Solos, La Dolce Vita® and Alu+.”

Ideal Standard's success at the 2024 iF Design Awards is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to design innovation and its ability to consistently deliver products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers worldwide.

For more information about Ideal Standard and its award-winning product ranges, please visit: www.idealstandardgulf.com