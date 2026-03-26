Dubai, UAE: MERED, the award-winning real estate developer, has reported significant progress on ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina, one of Dubai’s most ambitious premium projects. Construction is advancing steadily across multiple phases, with fully mobilised teams achieving key milestones in structural works, MEP systems, interior fit-outs, and material coordination. The update underscores the resilience of Dubai’s off-plan property market, supported by government measures that safeguard the industry and ensure large-scale developments remain on schedule.

ICONIC Residences is a G+66 floor ultra-luxury residential tower set to become an architectural landmark in Dubai. Designed by the legendary Italian firm Pininfarina, the tower draws inspiration from the city’s sand dunes and flowing ocean waves. The development will house 310 premium apartments and a signature two-level penthouse, offering residents world-class amenities, including infinity pools, wellness and spa facilities, padel court, lounges, family areas, luxury retail spaces, and air-conditioned parking spaces. Its strategic location provides breathtaking views of Dubai’s landmarks and direct access to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour, Downtown, Bluewaters Island, Emirates Golf Club, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

As of March 2026, the tower has reached approximately 125 metres, with work advancing steadily on Level 22. On the first technical floor, MEP systems are being installed, forming the backbone of the building’s technical infrastructure. Across the residential component, apartment works are progressing in parallel, with teams of engineers, technicians, and skilled tradespeople actively coordinating each phase on site. Deliveries of finishing materials for all units have been scheduled to ensure a smooth transition to the next stages of fit-out. Mered's in-house quality control department monitors excellence at every stage of the work.

“Every milestone at ICONIC Residences reflects the resilience of the UAE property market,” comments Michael Belton, CEO of MERED. “We will continue to drive the project steadily, upholding the highest standards of quality. We are grateful for the UAE government’s proactive approach in supporting a stable and resilient market, which enables developments like ICONIC Residences to progress with confidence. This tower will stand as a symbol of innovative design, architectural excellence, and the enduring strength of Dubai’s real estate sector.”

The development’s impressive construction progress is supported by the broader stability of the UAE real estate market. Recent steps by the Central Bank of the UAE, designed to strengthen liquidity and safeguard the banking sector, help maintain a stable environment for lending and economic activity. This stability enables banks to continue providing financing to buyers, investors, and developers, contributing to smoother cash flow in the property industry.

ICONIC Residences is backed by a team of world-class experts, including Pininfarina, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), SERA Group, Currie & Brown, Bond Interiors, and more, ensuring meticulous coordination across every aspect of the development. Combined with MERED’s expertise and the stability of the UAE property market, ICONIC Residences is well-positioned to achieve its delivery and performance goals by Q3 2027.

For more information on MERED and its developments, visit mered.ae.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and create immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.