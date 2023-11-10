Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi's favorite shopping destination, is proud to announce the exciting addition of PAUL Bakery & Restaurant to its distinguished array of culinary offerings. PAUL Bakery & Restaurant, an esteemed international chain of French-style cafes and bakery restaurants, has taken its place in Dalma Mall, delighting residents and visitors.

PAUL Bakery & Restaurant, originating in France in 1889, marked its entry into the Middle East through Kuwait and the UAE under the AZADEA Group in 2003. PAUL Bakery & Restaurant is famous for its outstanding pastries, freshly baked bread, aromatic coffee, and a varied menu of French-inspired dishes. Specially, the new All Day Brunch menu at PAUL offers a variety of dishes that blend flavors from around the world. The standout items include the Salmon Croll, featuring poached eggs on smoked salmon with cream cheese, served on a croissant croll. Another must-try is the Brunch Burger, a juicy beef patty with turkey, Emmental cheese, fried eggs, candied bacon, and Sriracha Honey Mayo on a soft potato bun.

The pasta selection features Shrimp Burrata Rosé with linguini pasta, shrimps, burrata cheese, and rosé sauce. Additionally, there's the Corn Ribs Chicken Bowl with mozzarella cubes, mango chutney chicken, grilled corn ribs, avocado salsa, edamame, and lettuce in an orange dressing.

Not only that, the warm and inviting ambiance of every PAUL Bakery & Restaurant outlet makes it an ideal setting to enjoy a variety of options. Renowned for its commitment to preserving French culinary traditions, PAUL Bakery & Restaurant has established a global presence with more than 750 locations in over 51 countries.

Speaking on the partnership with PAUL Bakery & Restaurant, Bhupinder Singh, General Manager and CFO of Dalma Mall, said, We are thrilled to introduce PAUL to our mall. Dalma Mall has long been a beloved destination for shoppers and families in Abu Dhabi, and we believe this addition will strengthen our commitment to providing a diverse and enriching customer experience. Dalma Mall has been a famous spot for experiencing a variety of culinary options, and PAUL Bakery & Restaurant will definitely add immense value by bringing the traditional French taste to our customers.”

Jerome Georges Vivien, the Country Manager at AZADEA, shared his excitement about this significant milestone, “We are thrilled to choose Dalma Mall – Abu Dhabi’s Favorite Mall as our newest destination. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, this will mark the 34th destination in the UAE, and we are happy to serve our customers in this wonderful location, which gives us amazing visibility. We always strive to maintain simplicity, while ensuring consistent quality for every customer coming to a PAUL outlet. We look forward to catering to our customers at Dalma Mall and delighting them with new and improved dining experiences.”

Dalma Mall, one of Abu Dhabi's largest super-regional shopping centers, is home to over 450 globally and regionally renowned brands and offers a diverse space of F&B experiences. As a result, it has earned the prestigious title of 'Abu Dhabi's favorite mall.'

Visitors now have the opportunity to relish an unforgettable dining experience at PAUL Bakery & Restaurant, conveniently positioned on the ground floor of Dalma Mall. Whether you're craving the authenticity of French cuisine, seeking a cozy spot for coffee and pastries, or desiring a delightful family meal, PAUL Bakery & Restaurant at Dalma Mall caters to all.

