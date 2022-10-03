Riyadh, KSA: Beirut’s much-loved Lebanese dining institution Barbar has arrived in the Kingdom, bringing its authentic taste of Beirut to Taliyah Street. Following the enormous success of its UAE launch, the first outside of its birth city, Barbar is set to make its mark on Riyadh dining scene.

Delighting customers for more than 40 years in Lebanon, Barbar started from a small Manouche bakery in Hamra Street in the heart of Beirut and quickly became famous for its delicious manakish, shawarma, falafel, and signature sandwiches like the iconic Francisco, Philadelphia and more. Today, Barbar has firmly cemented itself as a venerable institution in Lebanon.

Mohammad Al Ghaziri, Founder of Barbar, says: “When we first opened Barbar more than 40 years ago, we had no idea of the impact our small family business was going to make on the Beirut dining scene. To witness the incredible growth we have seen over this time and the expansion into the Middle East in the last year has been humbling. We look forward to introducing the Kingdom to the authentic taste of Beirut.”

Walid Hajj, Co-founder and CEO of Lavoya, says: “We are honored to represent Barbar and assist in its expansion across the Middle East. We have already seen huge success with our Dubai outlets and look forward to introducing this iconic brand to the Kingdom.”

The Taliyah Street opening is part of the brand’s ambitious expansion plans with a further 3 regional openings by end of this year in Qatar’s new Place Vendome Mall and Al Sadd District, as well as New Cairo, Egypt.

Locations: Taliyah Street, Riyadh.

Timings: 8AM-1AM

About Lavoya:

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company’s name and mission, based on their ‘Food For Thought’ slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences.

Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.

About Barbar:

Home to handcrafted deliciousness since 1979, the authentic Lebanese eatary was founded by Mohammad Ghaziri, a Beiruti citizen with a fearless entrepreneurial spirit. Amid the intensity of the Lebanese war, Ghaziri started with a small man’ousheh bakery on Hamra street, in the heart of Beirut. The bakery quickly gained fame for its mouthwatering varieties of manousheh, shawarma, falafel, signature sandwiches and cocktails. Fast forward 40-plus years, Barbar is now a venerable institution with venues in Dubai’s Hessa St and the newly opened Bay Avenue in Business Bay. Look out for new venues opening later this year in Riyadh, Doha and Cairo.

