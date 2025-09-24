Abu Dhabi, UAE/Hyderabad, India – EDGE entity CARACAL, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance small arms, in collaboration with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), has been awarded a contract to supply 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles to India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Under the contract, the sniper rifles will be produced and delivered at the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad, India. Inaugurated in April this year, the facility serves as a local manufacturing hub producing a comprehensive portfolio of advanced weapons to meet the critical requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, state police, and special forces, and to cater to CARACAL’s global export requirements.

Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “Following the launch of the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex, we are advancing our partnership with ICOMM and solidifying our commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative. This historic transfer of technology in small arms is a significant milestone in UAE-India defence collaboration and directly reflects our long-standing efforts to support India’s security requirements and growing defence industry.”

Sumanth Paturu, Director, ICOMM Tele Ltd, said: “This contract is a proud milestone for ICOMM and a validation of our long-term strategy to build sovereign defence capabilities in India. Together with CARACAL and EDGE, we are not just supplying the most advanced CSR 338 sniper system to CRPF, we are transferring world-class technology, creating high-quality manufacturing jobs in Hyderabad and strengthening India’s defence industrial ecosystem. ICOMM remains committed to delivering on time, providing lifecycle support and scaling this capability to meet future requirements of India’s security services and export customers.”

Delivery of CARACAL’s first India-produced CSR 338 sniper rifles is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. The CSR 338 is a high-performance bolt-action sniper rifle. Chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, the CSR 338 features a 27-inch barrel with a 10-round magazine, ambidextrous magazine release and safety mechanisms, a two-stage adjustable precision trigger, and a four-position, telescopic, foldable stock.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: EDGE Commercial, Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, manufactures, tests, and maintains small mission-proven firearms, including combat pistols, modern submachine guns, tactical assault rifles, and precision sniper rifles for law enforcement, security, and military forces.

CARACAL’s production legacy of 15+ years is reflected in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to address the evolving challenges of modern warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

About ICOMM

ICOMM is one of India’s leading defence & integrated engineering firms, with deep expertise across missiles & sub-systems, Airborne Systems, Electronic Warfare Communications, radars, drones, electro-optics, Shelters and Composites systems. Its 110-acre facility in Hyderabad is a centre of excellence for high-end defence manufacturing.

About MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd)

MEIL is one of India’s largest infrastructure conglomerates, operating in sectors including irrigation, water, hydrocarbons, transport, power, telecom, and defence. With a global footprint in over 20 countries and a workforce of 40,000+, MEIL delivers complex, large-scale infrastructure with unmatched speed & quality.