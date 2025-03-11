London, UK – ICM.com, a global leader in financial technology and online trading, is excited to unveil key service enhancements designed specifically for the Ghanaian and South African markets. This strategic expansion reaffirms the company’s dedication to delivering world-class trading solutions and reinforcing its reach across the African continent. The new location adds to ICM's footprint in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

With a strong presence in Africa over the past year and an FSCA license under its belt from the South African regulator, ICM.com is intensifying its investment in Africa, acknowledging the region’s dynamic economic growth and the rising demand for accessible, secure online trading platforms.

Shoaib Abedi, CEO of ICM.com, said: "We remain dedicated to expanding and reinforcing our strong market presence in Africa's financial sector. It reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering traders in emerging economies. We aim to provide access to transparent and secure trading platforms, ensuring that our clients benefit from the same premium services that have made ICM.com a globally trusted brand."

Building Local Trust

With a dedicated team on the ground, the company has deepened its local presence, reinforcing trust and reliability in the African market.

With this expansion, ICM.com will offer its full suite of financial instruments, including forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies, while enhancing our educational resources with AI to equip traders with the knowledge needed to navigate financial markets successfully.

ICM.com is committed to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance, regulation and good governance have always been and will continue to be a key part of ICM's business model. As a multi-regulated financial service provider, the company ensures a safe and transparent trading environment, empowering clients with innovative solutions tailored to their needs.

In the near future, ICM.com will continue exploring new markets and technological advancements to remain at the forefront of the online trading industry. This expansion is a stepping stone toward a broader global vision—bridging financial markets and fostering financial literacy worldwide.

For more details, visit ICM.com.

About ICM

ICM.com is a multi-regulated fintech service provider, offering access to over 5000 assets for both retail and institutional clients.

Established in 2009 in the United Kingdom, and it has since expanded rapidly worldwide to cater to professional and institutional clients globally. ICM.com operates regional offices across the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

Media Contact

media@icm.com