ICD is investing EUR 40 million for the construction and operation of a 630-bed multidisciplinary hospital in the city of Kokshetau, Kazakhstan.

The total financing package is Euro 365 mln which is co-financed by the EBRD, AIIB, DEG, Proparco and DBK.

The Project will be developed by a Rönesans Holding subsidiary.

Astana, Kazakhstan – The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) has signed a EUR 40 million a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement to co-finance Kokshetau Hospital Project in Kazakhstan. This Project will be ICD’s first financing under PPP scheme in Kazakstan. The project will be also first PPP in the healthcare sector of Kazakhstan and Central Asia with a greenfield development of a 110,000 m2 facility, which will provide services to more than 730,000 people living in the city of Kokshetau and the wider region of Akmola. Under the PPP agreement, the private partner will maintain the facility and operate a 24-hour hospital information management system (HIMS), setting a digital benchmark for Kazakhstan’s healthcare sector. Medical services will be provided by Turar Healthcare, a state-owned, non-profit operator.

The project will be co-financed for the total amount of up to €365 million provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the German Investment Corporation (DEG), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Proparco, a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK).

The new hospital will seek to receive a “Silver” rating under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green-building certification programme, which recognizes best-in-class building strategies and practices. It will also aim to obtain an EDGE certification for water and energy savings.

About Rönesans Group

Rönesans Holding, the conglomerate's leading investment entity headquartered in Ankara, is the 53rd largest international contracting company globally and one of the largest in Europe. With operations spanning 30 countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, including subsidiaries such as Ballast Nedam in the Netherlands and Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH in Germany, Rönesans has been operating as the main contractor and investor successfully for 30 years in construction, energy, healthcare, real estate development and industrial investments. Putting resilience and growth through innovation at the core of the company, with a priority on sustainability and social development, Rönesans has developed projects supporting students with scholarships, academic platforms and initiatives; been a signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2015; and a signatory of the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles since 2016.

Under the leadership of its president, Erman Ilıcak, Rönesans, along with its partners GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung C&T, TotalEnergies, and IFC of the World Bank Group (minority shareholder in the group), has invested more than EUR8 billion into pioneering projects globally.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), , a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is a multilateral financial institution established in 1999. ICD promotes economic development in member countries by financing private sector projects, fostering competition and entrepreneurship, offering advisory services, and encouraging cross-border investments. It holds strong credit ratings, including A2 by Moody’s, A+ by Fitch, and A- by S&P. ICD focuses on Shari’ah-compliant financing for projects like infrastructure and private equity funds, aiming to create jobs and boost exports.For more information, visit: www.icd-ps.org. For media inquiries, contact: Nabil El-Alami, Communications & Corporate Marketing Division Manager, nalami@isdb.org.