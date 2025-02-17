Partnership spans various in-stadia, broadcast and digital rights, starting with the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on 19 February

Dubai, UAE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a major new partnership in which the international luxury real estate brand Sobha Realty has become a Global Partner for ICC Men’s events.

The partnership will showcase Sobha Realty’s meticulous attention to detail and will draw synergies with the moments of brilliance that are synonymous with ICC pinnacle events. It reinforces Sobha Realty’s position as a leading global real estate player, reflecting a shared pursuit of excellence, precision, and global influence.

Spanning a visible presence in-stadia and with further touchpoints across broadcast and digital channels, ICC and Sobha Realty will develop content that celebrates the ‘Art of The Detail’ and the outstanding moments of precision that define elite-level cricket.

The partnership will also spotlight Sobha Realty’s detail-oriented approach to design and hospitality, offering guests unique viewing experiences starting with the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, when the eight best teams in the world compete for the iconic white jackets across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from 19 February.

ICC Chair, Jay Shah said: “We are delighted to welcome Sobha Realty as a Global Partner in the ICC’s Commercial Partner Programme, aligning with some of the most iconic events in the cricketing calendar. This partnership represents a powerful fusion of two brands that share a commitment to excellence and passion. With the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy just around the corner, we look forward to seeing how this collaboration will enhance the legacy and impact of ICC events on a global scale.”

Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “Our partnership with the ICC marks yet another milestone in Sobha Realty’s global journey. It reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to a worldwide audience while reinforcing our presence on the international stage.”

“This collaboration is a testament to our pursuit of excellence, aligning Sobha Realty with the world’s finest. It extends our engagement with millions of passionate fans across continents, further enhancing our global influence,” he added.

The collaboration between ICC and Sobha Realty is poised to redefine fan experiences, celebrating the art of precision and excellence, both on and off the field.

About ICC

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket. Representing 108 members, the ICC governs and administrates the game and is responsible for the staging of major international tournaments including the ICC World Test Championship Final, ICC Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, T20 World Cups, Champions Trophy as well as all associated qualifying events.

The ICC presides over the ICC Code of Conduct which sets the professional standards of discipline for international cricket, playing conditions, bowling reviews and other ICC regulations. The Laws of the game remain under the auspices of the MCC.

The ICC also appoints the umpires and referees that officiate at all sanctioned Test matches, One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. Through the Integrity Unit it coordinates action against corruption and match fixing.

The ICC Development department works with Associate Members to improve the quality of international cricket, build better cricket systems, get more people playing cricket and grow the game.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualization, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘Art of the Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organization’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has eleven masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and it’s very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.